BetMGM is gearing up for the NFL postseason with a two-pack of new user promos to choose from this week. Those in the market for a minimal-risk sportsbook bonus that carries a strong payout will want to check out these latest offers.

The latest BetMGM promo code gives players the choice between two 20-1 odds offers this week. Get a bet $10, win $200 bonus on any NBA game to have at least one made 3-pointer or get the same odds on any NFL Wild Card game to feature at least one touchdown.

When assessing these two bonuses, it’s pretty obvious that both present significant value. Every NBA game this season has featured at least one made three-pointer. In fact, it’s worth noting that even the worst long-distance shooting teams average double-digit makes per game. Meanwhile, the vast majority of NFL regular season games had at least one touchdown. More on this below.

No BetMGM promo code will actually be required to obtain either of these offers. Get the NBA special right here. Get the NFL touchdown bonus right here.

BetMGM Promo Code for NBA, NFL Wild Card Games

Certainly, there’s a better likelihood of an NBA game featuring a three-pointer than there is an NFL game featuring at least one touchdown, but both plays are overwhelmingly good bets.

These specials, which do not require a BetMGM promo code, allow new players to get in the door ahead of a busy run of NFL postseason action by turning a $10 bet into a $200 bonus.

Mid-January starts a busy run at legal online sportsbooks as they look to bring in new players during a busy stretch throughout the NFL Playoffs that culminates with the biggest sports betting day of the year — the Super Bowl.

And that’s exactly why bettors can jump into any NBA or NFL game this weekend with 20-1 odds to kick things off with a $200 bonus.

To get either bonus, just make a $10 moneyline bet (a bet on one side to win), as long as there’s a TD in the NFL game or a 3-pointer in the NBA game, the bonus will convey.

How to Get the BetMGM Promo Code This Week

As noted above, no BetMGM promo code will be needed to get either 20-1 odds bonus. A simple click of the offer-specific links will get it done.

First, bettors must be located in states where the BetMGM app is live. Get it in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

Click here to get started with the NFL offer. Get the NBA offer here .

to get started with the NFL offer. Get the NBA offer . Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Make a moneyline bet on either side. Win or lose, the $200 bonus will pay out as long as the qualifiers are met.

This offer is available in all states where BetMGM is live and will soon become available for Louisiana online sports betting and NY online sports betting.

Best Games for This Bonus

There’s not much sense in diving into the NBA matchups to see which is best for this special. Bet any game and the bonus will convey. We promise.

As for the NFL, there’s always the possibility two teams could be kept out of the end zone in a game, but it’s still unlikely. This weekend, the highest over/unders come in the Raiders-Bengals (49.5), Eagles-Bucs (48.5), 49ers-Cowboys (50.5), and Cardinals-Rams (49). Each game is likely to see one, if not multiple touchdowns, making these contests solid picks to cash in.

