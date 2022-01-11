The NFL Playoffs are here, the run up to the Super Bowl is on, and DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the ante by offering 56-1 odds to all new players.

With DraftKings Sportsbook offering a fantastic new player promo, let’s take a look at how to get 56-1 odds on any NFL postseason game and Super Bowl 56 with a bet $5, win $280 bonus.

With several legal online sports betting apps looking to win over customers and earn their betting dollars throughout the NFL Playoffs, the competition to win such business will be tough. That’s why DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out 56-1 odds on any team to win any playoff matchup, an odds bonus that will be hard-pressed to beat.

How to Take Advantage of DraftKings Sportsbook’s 56-1 NFL Odds

Locking in awesome bonuses and new player promos is one of the best parts of signing up with an online sportsbook. That said, DraftKings’ offer for the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 is a winner. While other apps offer quality bonuses, this DraftKings Sportsbook special is among the best in legal sports betting markets. To begin betting with 56 to 1 odds, follow these simple steps:

Register. Do so by clicking here. Make a first deposit of at least $5. This is the minimum require to take advantage of the DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Following deposit, open the app and opt-in via the main menu or through the promotions tab. The first real money wager should be placed on any team to win. Bet $5 and confirm the 56-1 odds before locking in your pick. If the wager hits, receive a $280 payout in bonus cash.

Get 56-1 Odds for NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook

Anything can happen during the NFL Playoffs. In fact, it’s fair to expect some chaos, but this DraftKings promo essentially removes the risk. With the option to back any team regardless of the game odds, bettors can back any team they believe will win with strong value.

For instance, let’s say a bettor backs a -200 moneyline favorite. That price would require a $560 bet to win $280. Those who use this promo will only wager $5, which clearly provides the player with wild value. This promo launched ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend and will remain open leading up to the kickoff of Super Bowl 56.

Available to players in the NY sports betting market as well as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan, this figures to be one of the best football betting promos available in the coming weeks.

Other In-App Offers

Bettors will be able to find various specials in the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the NFL Playoffs. Find odds boosts on player props and game outcomes along with profit boosts on individual games, same-game parlay incentives, and other unique deals.

Ahead of the wild card round, bettors can grab no-brainer odds on the “Hammer the Over” special for Patriots-Bills. Looking for similar specials as the postseason moves forward.

