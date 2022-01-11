How bout them Bulldogs!

The big New York news on Monday was Giants GM Dave Gettleman officially retiring. Ryan broke down Gettleman’s legacy of unproductive draft classes and a lack of homegrown talent impacting the NFL roster. We’re also tracking the rumored candidates to replace Gettleman.

The Nets were without some of their big guns but their rookies played well. Not well enough to beat the Blazers, unfortunately. The Rangers also lost on the West Coast last night.

Thankfully, the Knicks handled their business at home against the Spurs. So the night for New Yorkers wasn’t a complete loss.

But the big news of the night happened in Indianapolis. We’ll get to that in a moment…

With none of our NBA or NHL teams in action, here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NBA: Golden State @ Memphis — 8 PM ET

Golden State @ Memphis — 8 PM ET CBB: #9 Auburn @ #15 Alabama — 8 PM ET

#9 Auburn @ #15 Alabama — 8 PM ET NHL: Toronto @ Vegas — 10 PM ET

Toronto @ Vegas — 10 PM ET NHL: Islanders @ Calgary — Postponed

Smoke em if you got em!

Georgia ended its 41-year championship drought on Monday night with a stunning win over Alabama. Even though the Bulldogs were favored by the oddsmakers going into the game, it still felt like an upset. A former walk-on quarterback beating the Heisman Trophy winner? C’mon!

Led by Stetson Bennett, the quarterback who never gave up on himself, and a huge pick-six in the fourth quarter, Georgia ran away from Alabama. Then the celebrations began. Bennett and his teammates knew how to celebrate: victory cigars.

And Athens didn’t get cheated, either.

Net Loss

The Nets had a late night date in Portland against an undermanned Blazers team. Without a few of their own regulars, Brooklyn looked to a few youngsters for help.

Justin broke down the game, that included Kyrie Irving making his second appearance of the season for the Nets.

Knicks handle business at home

The Knicks hosted San Antonio at MSG on Monday night. RJ Barrett went off, staying hot. Josh named Barrett the Knicks Player of the Week for last week, encouraged that it appears his swagger is back. Monday night showed it is.

OBI WITH THE EXCLAMATION POINT. pic.twitter.com/FJylQHdcWl — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2022

Rangers come up short

If insomnia is your thing, the Rangers had the latest start of the night on Monday. In Los Angeles against the Kings, the Rangers didn’t have enough to win on the road.

Mika Zibanejad had the Rangers’ lone goal in the 3-1 loss.