The floodgates have opened with the launch of NY online sports betting, including two great Caesars New York promos that can be activated by clicking on any of the links on this page and using our promo code. Bettors can pick up a registration bonus, as well as a huge deposit match ahead of the NFL Playoffs.

New users who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account in the Empire State can get a $300 registration bonus plus a deposit match of up to $3,000. Any interested bettor can access these Caesars New York promos through any of the links on this page and using promo code ESNYNEW.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 REGISTRATION BONUS BET NOW

The NFL Playoffs are only a few days away. Twelve teams will begin their quest to secure a berth in the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The action begins on Saturday and will continue for three days, culminating with a Monday Night Football game.

Click here and use promo code ESNYNEW to get started with two great Caesars New York promos, including a $300 bonus and a $3,000 deposit match.

Caesars New York promos include bonus and deposit match

There’s arguably nothing better than free money, which is what Caesars New York is effectively offering with one of their latest promos. A $300 registration bonus is the first of Caesars New York promos that can be activated by finishing the sportsbook’s signup process.

The second offer is a deposit match. Caesars NY will provide a dollar-for-dollar deposit match on any new user’s first deposit at a rate of 100% up to $3,000. That means if a bettor wants to maximize the value of this deposit match ahead of the NFL Playoffs, they can deposit $3,000 of their own money and Caesars New York will match the deposit with $3,000 in site credit. In that scenario, bettors would start off with $3,300 in site credit thanks to these Caesars New York promos.

Promos and odds boosts

There are a pair of promos that can be used as early as Tuesday night, including a parlay boost and an NBA jersey promo.

33% parlay boost on college basketball

College basketball bettors are in luck ahead of Tuesday night’s games. Bettors who opt-into the parlay boost promo can get a 33% parlay boost token to use on men’s college basketball games taking place on Tuesday night. To qualify, parlays must consist of three or more legs and have final odds of +300 or longer.

NBA jersey promo

Any bettor who places at least $100 in wagers on NBA bets with odds of -200 or longer can earn the NBA jersey of their choice. Bettors who meet or exceed the $100 total threshold by the end of January can earn a $150 NBA store gift card to use toward the purchase of an NBA jersey.

How to sign up for these Caesars New York promos

Prospective bettors can access a $300 signup bonus, as well as a deposit match of up to $3,000 by following a few simple steps.

Click here and use Caesars New York promo code ESNYNEW to register for an account.

and use Caesars New York promo code ESNYNEW to register for an account. Complete the required information fields to finish registering.

Make your first deposit.

Once you’ve signed up and made your first deposit, you will have the chance to use up to $3,300 in site credit on the games and player props of their choice.

Take advantage of two great Caesars New York promos when you click here and use promo code ESNYNEW.