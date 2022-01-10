The College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia marks the first major scale sporting event since New York online sports betting went live this past Saturday morning. With all eyes on this championship clash tonight, there also figures to be huge betting dollars on the game. That’s especially true in New York, where eager bettors are getting their first opportunities to wager on football legally online.

With huge betting interest on CFP National Championship Game, let’s take a look at the four best NY sports betting apps for Alabama vs. Georgia, including a look at the top sportsbook promos and bonuses.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BET NOW

Best NY Sports Betting Apps for Alabama-Georgia

With the top sports betting apps looking to bring in as many players as possible for the upcoming busy run of NFL postseason action — a period that features some of the heaviest betting activity of the year — prospective New York players will have the opportunity to cash in on substantial value via aggressive promos and bonuses. This is particularly true in the early going, as the history in already-live markets shows many of the best promos come early on following launch.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best NY sports betting apps for the Alabama-Georgia championship game.

FanDuel NY App: 30-1 CFP Odds

If you’re looking to bet on college football tonight, FanDuel NY has a special offer, making it arguably the best NY online sports betting app for this game.

Bettors can sign up and grab 30-1 odds on either Alabama or Georgia to win the game. The Bulldogs come in as a small favorite, but Alabama won the first meeting by 21 points — and it’s Alabama, so this one is pretty much a coin flip. That said, betting with +3000 odds on either team to win presents no-brainer value. Best of all, this promo pays out cash, which means a $5 bet turns into a $150 payout on a winning wager.

Click here to get 30-1 odds on Alabama-Georgia matchup with the FanDuel NY app.

Caesars NY App: $3,300 Bonus, Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 REGISTRATION BONUS BET NOW

Unlike FanDuel, Caesars NY doesn’t have a specific headline-grabbing bonus for this game, but it still may stack up as the best NY sports betting app for Alabama-Georgia. Bettors who sign up tonight will get a $300 registration bonus that can be used on the CFP championship (or any other game) and cash a 100% deposit match on first deposits, up to $3,000.

That’s a max out of $3,300 in bonus money.

Meanwhile, the app also has a Super Boost on Georgia to win outright at +100 odds along with other game and player prop markets. Pair that up with a $25 free bet offer on college sports, and there’s exceptional value in store with the app.

Click here to get up to a $3,330 bonus and a free bet with the Caeasars NY app.

DraftKings NY Offers 40-1 Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NBA, NFL, CFP BONUS

BET $5, WIN $200 BET NOW

DraftKings NY came out of the gates with a 40-1 odds offer on multiple events over the weekend, but the last opportunity to get this bet $5, win $200 bonus comes tonight. DraftKings will absolutely emerge as one of the best NY online sports betting apps, and it’s certainly worth checking out for the Alabama-Georgia CFP National Championship Game.

Beyond this special, the app also offers multiple odds boosts on the game, along with a special odds market on Georgia.

Click here to get 40-1 odds with DraftKings NY and grab a bet $5, win $200 special with the app tonight.

BetRivers NY

BetRivers BETRIVERS NEW YORK IS NOW LIVE GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

BetRivers has asserted itself as a quality online sports betting app.

At sign up, it offers players a $250 first deposit match. While BetRivers doesn’t grab the same attention on radio and television, it has good odds, a stellar app experience, and quality promos. Those looking for a new option and quality sportsbook bonus can jump in below.

Click here to get a $250 first deposit match with BetRivers NY.