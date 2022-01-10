There is one college football game left this season, and it’s here just in time for New York sports bettors to lock in an awesome FanDuel NY promo. It’s obviously no surprise to see the Crimson Tide or Bulldogs squaring off in the CFP Championship Game. And as these two teams meet again after seeing each other just last month, FanDuel Sportsbook oddsmakers has this one sized up as a potential classic.

New users who claim this FanDuel NY promo can get 30-1 moneyline odds on either team in Monday night’s CFP Championship Game. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and bet $5 to win $150 on Alabama or Georgia.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BET NOW

The Bulldogs have bad memories of the last time they played Georgia. It was only a few weeks ago, but Alabama dismantled the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. Kirby Smart is still looking to get over the hump against Nick Saban.

This FanDuel NY promo provides a massive odds boost for the biggest college football game of the season. No matter which side you are backing in this one, this odds boost is the only way to go.

Click here to get 30-1 moneyline odds on Georgia or Alabama in the CFP Championship Game with this FanDuel NY promo. Bet $5 to win $150 on either team.

FanDuel NY Promo Boosts CFP Odds

This FanDuel NY promo is coming just in time for New York’s official launch of online sports betting. With the first weekend of sports betting in the Empire State in the books, the focus shifts to college football.

This 30-1 odds boost is the best way to bet on the CFP Championship Game. Whether you are betting on Alabama or Georgia doesn’t really matter. You can get 30-1 odds on either team.

That’s as good as it gets for this game.

Claiming This FanDuel NY Promo

First things first, this FanDuel NY promo is only available to new users. Existing players can head over to the promotions page to check for all the latest promos and odds boosts.

However, new users can start the sign-up process by clicking here.

After creating your account, make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this FanDuel NY promo.

From that point, all you need to do is place a $5 wager on either team in this game. If you pick a winner, you will take home $150 in bonus cash.

Can Georgia Beat Alabama?

Georgia-Alabama is becoming the best rivalry in college football. These are two of the best teams in the country year in and year out. They constantly attract the top talent in the country.

The coaching matchup between Kirby Smart and Nick Saban is going to be one to watch. Saban got the better of Smart when they matched up in the 2017 National Championship Game. Can Smart turn things around this time?

Oddsmakers on FanDuel NY seem to think that the Bulldogs are going to get over the hump. They have installed the Bulldogs as slight favorites entering Monday night, but we know that anything can happen.

Click here to get 30-1 moneyline odds on Georgia or Alabama in the CFP Championship Game with this FanDuel NY promo. Bet $5 to win $150 on either team.