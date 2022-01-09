So online sports betting in NY has arrived.

By midway through the first day of mobile betting New York had already surpassed any other state in terms of geolocation checks. Clearly, NY bettors are lining up in droves to place their first wagers on the NFL, NBA and college football.

But many questions remain about the launch of betting in NY. How do you sign up? Where are the other five sportsbooks that didn’t launch yesterday? What information do you need to provide?

Now that the launch wave has passed, let’s take a look at the most common questions NY bettors are asking.

Which sportsbooks are currently available in New York?

Currently, four mobile sportsbook apps are live in the Empire State.

DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and BetRivers all launched at 9 a.m. yesterday, as they were the only four books approved by the state.

Each is accepting bets now and offers new users the signup bonuses listed in this post.

What about the other five sportsbooks that are supposed to launch?

Incredibly, less than half of the sportsbooks licensed by the state launched their betting app yesterday.

BetMGM, PointsBet, Bally Bet WynnBet and Resorts World Sportsbook are all awaiting the go ahead from the NY Gaming Commission.

News: NYS Gaming Commission Approves Four Platform Providers and Operators to Commence Mobile Sports Wagering: https://t.co/3IhDZ3h5Uf — NYSGamingCommission (@NYSGamingComm) January 6, 2022

It remains unclear why they weren’t in the first batch, but it likely has something to do with the state verifying their server location.

Which promos are available for NY sports betting?

Out of the gate, the four operators who launched their mobile apps have offered aggressive promos for NY bettors.

DraftKings and FanDuel each have an evergreen offer and a custom first weekend bonus. Caesars and Rivers have single new users offer. Here are all of them:

What information is needed to sign up for an online sportsbook account in New York?

Residents may be surprised to learn that signing up for a legal sportsbook is more difficult than, say, signing up for, say, Tinder.

Online gambling is a highly regulated industry and, among other things, sportsbooks need to verify that bettors are over 21 and physically located in the state when they place their bets. You do not need to live in New York to bet there. They also need to verify identity to ensure users only create one account and aren’t on any gambling exclusion list.

All of this means that you should expect to provide some or all of the following information upon signing up– in addition to name, address and phone number:

drivers license number

social security number

other identifying information

How can I deposit funds into an NY sportsbook?

Thankfully, depositing is more straightforward. While it was more difficult in the early days of online betting, banks, credit card companies and online payment providers have improved the way they handle gambling transactions.

Users can expect to be able to fund their account with credit card, online banking, echeck, PayPal, Skrill, or more esoteric ways, like depositing at a physical location.

We recommend online banking or echeck (routing and account number) as the most reliable ways.

Can I bet on a computer or just my phone?

All of the currently live sportsbooks in New York offer betting on desktop, laptop, and mobile devices, including iPhone and Android. On a computer, you will have download geolocation software before you can bet. Phones have GPS built in.

Since most users are only mobile – especially while watching sports – your best bet is using a mobile app. However, we recommend registering through a browser first to claim the signup bonuses.

Can you bet on college sports in New York?

Yes, you can bet on college teams except for in-state teams. Thankfully, the National Championship Game on Monday night is between Alabama and Georgia.

Can I bet parlays in New York?

New York online sports betting offers parlays, and some apps, like FanDuel, even offer same game parlays.

Be sure to read our full page on NY online sports betting.