New York sports fans, it’s time to grab a comfy seat on the couch and get ready to wager with an awesome FanDuel New York promo. The Empire State is finally launching online sports betting and FanDuel New York is already offering up massive boosts and bonuses to new players.

New users who sign up and grab the FanDuel New York promo can now can get a $1,000 risk-free bet or a 30-1 odds boost on the College Football Playoff Championship game. These are two options with very low risk attached and it’s the perfect way to start off on the right foot.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

It may not be the best time to be a fan of the local New York teams, but it’s a great time to be a sports fan in the Empire State regardless. This is the first time that New Yorkers will be able to place sports wagers directly from a computer or mobile device in the state. The days of traveling across state lines into New Jersey or Pennsylvania to make a bet are over.

The first FanDuel New York promo is live as online sports betting finally launches in NY. Click here to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet or click here to snag a 30-1 odds boost as a sign-up bonus.

FanDuel New York Promo for Launch

This FanDuel New York promo is a great way to celebrate the long-awaited launch of online sports betting in the state. Let’s take a look at the two offers on the table for new users.

The first is a standard risk-free bet, which is a common promo at sportsbooks. The key with this FanDuel New York promo is that new users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. That’s a massive offer when compared with other promos on the market.

As for the 30-1 odds boost, this promo allows users to tilt the odds in their favor. Bet $5 on Georgia or Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and win $150 in bonus cash if your team pulls out the victory.

Signing Up With This FanDuel New York Promo

New Yorkers can sign up and take advantage of either FanDuel New York promo using the links on this page. Follow the steps below to get started:

Click here to redeem your $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here to cash in on this 30-1 odds boost.

to redeem your $1,000 risk-free bet. Click to cash in on this 30-1 odds boost. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify for these FanDuel New York promos.

Place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000 OR place a $5 wager on Georgia or Alabama at 30-1 odds.

New York Online Sports Betting Finally Arrives

What a long strange trip it’s been for New York online sports betting. New York lawmakers finally decided to push ahead after years of “will they, won’t they.”

It took too long to arrive, but we can’t complain about the timing of the launch. New Yorkers are getting online sports betting right before the College Football Playoff Championship Game, the NFL Playoffs, the Super Bowl, and March Madness. It’s a great time to be a New York sports nut, and FanDuel will emerge as a top app for the top fans.

The first FanDuel New York promo is live as online sports betting finally launches in NY. Click here to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet or click here to snag a 30-1 odds boost as a sign-up bonus.