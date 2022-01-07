ESNY presents the updated NFL OROY odds ahead of Week 18.

I thought the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award was a foregone conclusion just a few weeks ago.

I thought Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had it locked up.

I may have been wrong. Because now, a new favorite has emerged with just one week remaining in the regular season…

OROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja’Marr Chase -250

Mac Jones +190

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook which will launch with the kick-off of NY online sports betting on Saturday.

Ja’Marr Chase with a last-minute surge?

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase owned the second-highest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook just last week; he was +350 to earn the award.

Now, the former LSU Tiger is -250 — a major improvement in his chances.

This comes after Chase put together a sensational performance against the Chiefs this past Sunday, catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three touchdowns (all career-highs).

Chase was worth the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s a big reason why the Bengals have won the AFC North and are returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

Mac Jones’ odds heavily decline

Mac Jones is now +190 after sitting at -500 last week.

Sure, the first-year player was productive in a win over Jacksonville this past weekend, throwing for 227 yards and three touchdowns. However, he’s combined for just five touchdown passes and four interceptions in his last four games.

Chase’s late-season success may also be a big reason for this change in Jones’ odds.

Mac could still make one final push in Week 18 though.

