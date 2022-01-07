The end is near for New Yorkers who have waited over the last two-plus years for legal online sportsbooks such as DraftKings New York to go live. With less than 24 hours to go before the state’s go-live window opens, the leading apps are beginning preparations to take mobile betting wagers while actively working to bring in potential players.

DraftKings New York will look to rise among the top online sportsboook operators during a hectic month of January by offering a variety of bonuses and specials during the initial days following its launch.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NEW YORK PRE-REGISTER! NEW PLAYER BONUS $100 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS REGISTER NOW

With the app arriving right in time for the end of the NFL regular season and packed daily schedules of hockey and basketball, the early days are key to gain targeted market share. That’s why bettors who sign up ahead of the launch will be incentivized with an added $100 to use when DraftKings New York begins taking bets as soon as Saturday morning.

Click here to pre-register with DraftKings New York and claim the $100 pre-registration bonus along with specials once the app begins taking wagers.

DraftKings New York on Verge of Launch

DraftKings New York figures to see substantial competition, particularly in the form of Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook. In order to carve out all-important market share and draw in players head of the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl, the app will offer the $100 pre-registration incentive prior to the close of the pre-registration period. At launch, that bonus can be used on a variety of leagues and betting markets.

Those who wish to make a follow up deposit can grab offers like a bet $5, win $200 bonus on any NBA or NFL game this weekend. Those in New York will also be able to get in-market exclusive on the Knicks-Celtics Saturday NBA matchup and the NFL Sunday game between the Bills-Jets. In both games, players can get +100 odds on a no-brainer outcome. If the Celtics or Knicks score a point, double the payout on a $25 wager. If the Bills or Jets score a touchdown, double that $25 bet, too.

DraftKings New York vs. Competition

If you’re in the market for a NY sports betting app this weekend, the best advice is to grab all three that come out of the gates this weekend.

Traditionally, markets like Pennsylvania and Arizona have offered some of their most aggressive specials at the time of launch. That means there’s little reason to standby and wait for inferior deals later on. With that in mind, DraftKings New York will stack up favorably with the competition as it offers an easy-to-use app experience, extends odds markets, daily boosts, and other play incentives.

Gettin It Started

Like its main competition, DraftKings New York provides an easy-to-use app experience. Bettors can pre-register for the $100 bonus and redeem other aggressive specials following the Jan. 8 launch. Some brief registration info (name, address, email) will be needed. When the launch occurs, players can circle back, make a first deposit of at least $5, and cash in on the current offers noted above.

In total, there’s $100s of free value in play.

Click here to pre-register with DraftKings New York and claim the $100 pre-registration bonus along with specials once the app begins taking wagers.