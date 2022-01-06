ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 18.

Many overlooked Joe Burrow heading into this season following his gruesome 2020 knee injury.

Now, no one is overlooking him even a little bit — that I can tell you.

The Bengals quarterback has been sensational in recent weeks and is a big reason why Cincinnati has clinched the AFC North and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2015 season.

Because of his recent heroics, Burrow now owns the third-highest NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook…

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Rodgers -400

Tom Brady +500

Joe Burrow +1000

Jonathan Taylor +1600

Cooper Kupp +2000

Josh Allen +5000

Patrick Mahomes +5000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Above-average Joe

Over the last two games, which have included wins over the Ravens and Chiefs, Joe Burrow has combined for 971 yards, eight touchdowns, and no picks on a 79% completion rate.

Ahead of the regular season’s final week, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick is fifth in the league in passing yards (4,611) and tied for sixth in touchdown passes (34).

At +1000, he may still be a long shot to win the award, but he’s definitely come a long way in just two years.

Expect Burrow to enter next season with great odds to earn the honor.

Tom Brady’s odds improve

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was +750 (third-highest odds) last week but now sits at +500 (second-highest odds).

The GOAT constructed a phenomenal performance in a win over the Jets Sunday, throwing for 410 yards and three touchdowns.

But while Brady’s odds have improved, he still may not surpass the current favorite…

Aaron Rodgers locking up the hardware?

The future Hall of Fame Packers quarterback remains the MVP favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and has improved his odds from -175 to -400.

As usual, Aaron Rodgers was great Sunday night in what was a blowout win for Green Bay over the Vikings. Aaron completed 76.3% of his throws for 288 yards and two scores.

One more productive performance in Week 18 (against Detroit) should lead to Rodgers taking home his fourth career MVP and second straight.

Jonathan Taylor descends the board

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was +600 (second-highest odds) last week but now sits back at +1600 (fourth-highest odds).

This comes despite the fact Taylor rushed for 108 yards in either of Indianapolis’ Week 16 and 17 games. He also ran for a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

At this point, Taylor is a long shot to win the league’s highest individual honor. Maybe he’ll lock it up next year?

