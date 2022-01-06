Finally, New Yorkers can stop traveling through the bridges and tunnels into New Jersey. Well, not completely, but they won’t have to do it to place a legal sports wager anymore because NY online sports betting is coming soon.

New users who sign up now can get a DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration bonus. Simply by pre-registering, you can lock in $100 in bonuses that you will be able to use whenever New York officially launches online sports betting. This offer will only be available for a limited time.

It’s a great time to be a sports fan in New York. Unfortunately, the local pro teams aren’t anything to get excited about, but that’s not what we are talking about. After years of lobbying, New Yorkers are finally getting online sports betting.

This DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration bonus is a great way to start things off. Let’s take a closer look at how you can pre-register and redeem this offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook NY Pre-Registration Bonus

Even though online sports betting isn’t, this DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration bonus is live. The only time you can redeem this promo is during the pre-registration period.

All it takes is a quick sign up and the app will automatically credit your account with this pre-registration bonus. You can use this $100 bonus credit on any available market once online sports betting starts.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact date of launch yet. We expect it to happen sometime in late December or early January given the fact that pre-registration is already underway.

Take advantage of this $100 bonus while you still can.

How To Get DraftKings Sportsbook NY Pre-Registration Bonus

Claiming your DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration bonus is a quick and painless process. You don’t even need to deposit any money into your account to get started. Follow the steps below to pre-register now:

to begin the pre-registration process. Input basic identifying information after you are redirected to the sign-up landing page.

This DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration bonus will automatically trigger a $100 bonus in your newly-created account.

This is a standard procedure in other states where DraftKings has launched or soon will launch. For instance, Louisiana online sports bettors can grab the same pre-reg bonus.

What to Bet on in New York

With the expectation that online sports betting will go live in late December or early January, the NFL playoffs are going to be on the menu for sports bettors. The NFL is the most popular sport to bet on in the country and we don’t expect it to be any different in New York.

The playoffs are an appetizer for the main course — the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest sports betting day of the year and it conveniently leads into March Madness.

In summation, there will be no shortage of options for bettors who want to use this DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration bonus. It’s a $100 head start on the action in New York.

