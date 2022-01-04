With action all over the sports calendar this week, bettors who cash in on the latest DraftKings promo code will be able to get no-brainer odds on NBA, NFL Week 18, and even the Tuesday night Texas Bowl.

The latest DraftKings promo code means bettors can wager on the winner of any game this week to win $200. The regular odds don’t matter, so new players can bet on huge favorites, huge underdogs, or any team in between with the same 40-1 odds.

The final college football bowl game, the Texas Bowl, kicks off Tuesday night when LSU and Kansas State go head-to-head. That game is joined by a run of 29 different NBA games between now and Friday, including five matchups tonight. Of course, bettors can jump in and bet any NFL Week 18 game right now with this first bet offer before using a variety of boosts and bonuses on more immediate action.

DraftKings Promo Code Gives 40-1 Across Multiple Sports

The final weekend of NFL regular season action isn’t quite here yet, but bettors who want to use this new 40-1 odds bonus don’t have to wait for weekend. Jump in, bet ahead, and wager with this bet $5, win $200 on any of the 16 different NFL Week 18 games.

Of course, those looking for a more immediate resolution to their wager can bet on the Texas Bowl matchup or any NBA game. If the bet wins, roll the $200 bonus ahead on future wagers.

Understand the Value

Really, this special is all about value. With the Super Bowl roughly six weeks away, the top online sportsbook operators are in a mad dash to bring in new players. That’s why bettors in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. Also of note, expect to see the DraftKings NY app go live soon.

To get a feel for the value in play with this bonus, which can be had with a simple click and without a DraftKings promo code, let’s take a look at the NFL Week 18 matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos. Kansas City is a 10-point favorite in that game and a -490 moneyline favorite. That means a bettor would have to risk $980 to win $200 on a Chiefs victory. However, with this 40-1 odds bonus, a $5 wager will turn around the same $200 win, effectively creating $975 in total value. That said, +4000 odds is a favorable setup on any team, creating substantial value on smaller favorites and even big underdogs.

No DraftKings promo code will be needed to secure any other in-app specials this week. Grab an NHL risk- same game parlay, NBA same game parlay bonus, and a number of NBA, NHL, and multi-sport odds boosts on game and player prop outcomes. Sample markets include:

Grab LSU football and basketball both to win (boosted +600)

LeBron James to record a triple doub.e (bosted to +550)

