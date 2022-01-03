The young defenseman took a big step forward in a successful week for the Islanders.

The strangest season ever continues for the New York Islanders. A string of postponements will see them have off for two weeks, just two games after returning from an 11-day long break.

The team also still isn’t at full-strength yet and head coach Barry Trotz is out as he deals with a personal situation.

The state of the Islanders remains unideal, but the good news is that they head into this lengthy break in decent shape. They did what they had to do in Week 11, beating both teams they faced while extending their point-streak to four-straight games.

It’s about time we’re saying this, but the young Noah Dobson finally stood out above everyone else over the span of the past week.

Player of the Week: RHD Noah Dobson

vs. BUF: 1 G, 1 A

vs. EDM: 1 G, 1 A

Average Game Score: 3.20

Average defensive impact: 0.81

What a week this was for the youngster, who showed off his ability to get the job done against one of the worst teams in the league as well as one of the absolute best offenses.

Dobson scored a goal and an assist in each of the Islanders’ two games, including a thrilling overtime winner against the Edmonton Oilers, the first of his career.

A bird's-eye view of Dobson's goal 👀 pic.twitter.com/H9y3sFDz9n — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 31, 2021

WINNNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER pic.twitter.com/uwGhlZabNz — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 1, 2022

He also played an incredibly strong defensive game, especially against the Oilers, which is impressive given how elite their offense is.

Dobson earned his two highest Game Scores of the season this week (3.62 and 2.78, respectively) and his play has been improving steadily in recent weeks.

Dobson was the team’s second-best player against the Buffalo Sabres and the team’s best against the Oilers.

He took a big leap in Week 11, contributing greatly to both wins, but maintaining this level of play is going to be the biggest challenge. Let’s see if one of New York’s best youngsters is up to it.

Honorable Mention: LW Anders Lee

vs. BUF: 1 G

vs. EDM: 1 G

Average Game Score: 1.88

Average defensive impact: 0.41

The captain stepped up and did what he does best in Week 11. Like Dobson, Lee also scored a goal in each of the Islanders’ two games.

You already know the vibe. Lee in front. Rebound. Power-play goal. pic.twitter.com/KRWBziGE9Q — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 1, 2022

Lee was a top-four player for the team in each game and his 2.57 Game Score against the Sabres was the second-highest of his season. Lee played an excellent offensive game, but was also strong in his own zone.

The Islanders’ top line has really been making a difference lately and much of it is thanks to Lee’s solid play.