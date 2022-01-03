An intriguing NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup provides a perfect opportunity to grab the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. With a huge bet match, dozens of odds boosts, and other strong bonuses, prospective bettors can hit the new year running with big value.

Using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLRF is best thew way to bet on NFL Week 17 action. New depositing players will be able to use a $1,001 bet match, scoring bonuses, risk-free same game parlays, and boosted odds on a busy Sunday of football action.

It’s a good time to be a new player at Caesars. With 2022 now here and the NFL regular season winding down, that means the postseason and Super Bowl will soon be here. As the surging app looks to continue its rapid ascension to one of the industry’s top online betting options, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code goes all-in to bring in new players ahead of one of the busiest betting runs of the year. In short, that presents an opportunity for new players to lock in a slew of awesome bonuses this weekend.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLRF by clicking any of the state specific links below and grab NFL Week 17 bonuses.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 17

Before we get into how to register for the app and get the bonuses, let’s first run through in further detail what’s happening during the Sunday slate of games.

New players will first gain access to a $1,001 first bet match. Whether betting $10, $1,001, or any amount in between, the app will issue a bet match that can then be used on other standard betting markets today. Best of all, this isn’t a site credit that only pays on a loss like a risk-free bet, it conveys no matter what. That means a winning $800 wager will be met with an additional $800 bonus payout.

Beyond the new player special, all users will have access to a few other notable offers. Leading the way is a special Steelers-Browns scoring bonus and the Monday Night Millions contest.

And while the Browns have been eliminated from postseason contention, the Steelers remain alive ahead of what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game in front of Steelers fans at Heinz Field. Ahead of this matchup, check out QB player props and similar markets.

Using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting the app and locking in Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLRF is a quick and simple process.

Begin by clicking on the appropriate state link. The app is available in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona , Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. Qualify for these bonuses by making a first deposit of at least $10. Those who are looking to gain the full first bet match bonus will need to deposit/bet $1,001.

Place the first bet, get the match.

Follow up by using the other in-app specials, odds boosts, and regular market odds.

NFL Week 17 Odds Boosts

Those who jump into the app today will notice dozens odds boosts available in app. Grab a super boost on Browns-Steelers and check out additional specials on NBA action.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLRF by clicking any of the state specific links below and grab NFL Week 17 bonuses.