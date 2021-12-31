ESNY presents the updated NFL OROY odds ahead of Week 17.

We all talk about Mac Jones and Ja’Marr Chase when it comes to this year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

But can we start talking about how Jaylen Waddle could somehow propel himself to the honor?

The first-year Dolphins receiver was highly productive in his team’s win over New Orleans on Monday while Jones (the current favorite) has been struggling as of late.

With only two regular-season weeks remaining, could Waddle make a last-minute case for the award?

OROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mac Jones -500

Ja’Marr Chase +350

Jaylen Waddle +2500

Javonte Williams +10000

Najee Harris +10000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mac Jones’ odds slightly decline

The first-round draft pick’s odds were -700 last week but are now -500 with Week 17 approaching.

Jones and the Patriots have lost two straight and are currently second in the AFC East (they’re still in the playoff picture at the moment). The quarterback was awful in a loss to the Bills this past Sunday, completing just 43.8% of his throws for 145 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a putrid 31.4 passer rating.

He’s still the favorite to win the award, but another few poor performances in this final stretch could change everything.

Ja’Marr Chase up to +350

Ja’Marr Chase’s odds have improved just a tad, elevating to +350 from +400.

The Bengals receiver caught seven balls for 125 yards in his team’s win over the Ravens this past Sunday. His quarterback, Joe Burrow, was sensational and put together a 525-yard performance — Chase was a big reason for Burrow’s success.

Could Ja’Marr become the favorite at some point if he continues to produce and Jones’ struggles coincidingly persist?

Jaylen Waddle skyrockets to +2500

Jaylen Waddle was +6500 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award ahead of Week 16 but now sits at +2500 — a major improvement.

The Miami Dolphin was great in his team’s win over the Saints on Monday night, catching 10 balls for 92 yards and one score.

Waddle is tied for sixth in the league in receptions (96).

Is it possible Waddle surpasses both Chase and Jones on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board, becomes the favorite, and potentially wins this award?

