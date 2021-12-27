We’ve reached the final week of 2021 and the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code will unlock a variety of bonuses throughout a run of college bowl games, NBA, NHL, and NFL action. Things get underway Monday night when the Dolphins and Saints finish off Week 16 and close out with the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on New Year’s Eve.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLRF provides some of the best sportsbook bonuses for the final week of 2021. Whether betting Monday Night Football, college bowl games, hockey, or basketball, bettors will be able to grab a bet match, free NBA gear, and plenty of other in-app specials.

Below, we will run through some of the most notable specials, daily odds boosts offerings, and other deals available between now and the end of the year.

Use the state links above or below and Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLRF to grab a $1,001 first bet match, free NBA gear, and plenty of football specials this week.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code to Close Out Year

Let’s jump into some of the best offers available for this final week on the 2021 calendar. First, be sure to check out the daily Super Boosts available in the Caesars Sportsbook app. For Monday Night Football, grab Alvin Kamara to go over 99.5 rushing and receiving yards at +200 odds. Also, be sure to check out the nearly two dozen in-app boosts for Monday games, including offers such as:

Marquez Callaway anytime TD scorer (boosted +325)

Tua Tagovailoa over 249.5 passing yards and 1.5 passing TD (boosted to +325)

Mike Gesicki over 49.5 receiving yards and TD (boosted to +500)

Saints win and Kamara first touchdown scorer (boosted to +800)

Players can also take advantage of a Monday Night Football special risk-free same game parlay of up to $25 and the Monday Night Millions contest that offers a shot a $10 million grand prize.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Bet Match, Free Gear

Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLRF provides access to the two top bonuses. First, players can redeem a $1,001 first bet match. Win or lose, users can get their first wager matched in site credit. Bet $200, get $200. Bet $700, get $700 — you get the idea.

The other key offer is the free NBA jersey giveaway. Actually, while the app advertises this as a free jersey offer, bettors who opt-in via the promos tab and place at least $100 of wagers will receive a $150 credit to the NBA store. These funds can be used to purchase official league merchandise in the store.

Where and How to Get the App

It’s been quite an end to the year at Caesars Sportsbook, which following its late-summer rebrand has quickly surged into the picture as one of the best all-around sports betting apps in legal sports betting markets. Currently, the app is available in New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The app should soon arrive as part of NY online sports betting.

To get the app, simply click the state you’re currently located in. Doing so will bring you to the appropriate registration portal. Complete the sign up process which takes just a moment and make a first deposit/wager of at least $10. Caesars will match the first wager. Then, make subsequent bets using both standard and enhanced odds markets and other specials.

