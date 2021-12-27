It’s a fantastic time to be a sports fan in Louisiana. Not only are the Saints making a push for a playoff spot, but Louisiana fans will soon be able to place legal wagers on the games.

The pre-registration period is open on Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana and anyone who signs up early can snag a $100 bonus. With Louisiana approaching the official launch of sports betting, time is running out on this pre-registration bonus.

Louisiana bettors have been patiently waiting for sports betting. Voters voted to pass sports betting legislation in the November 2020 election by an overwhelming majority. It’s taken longer than a year for the state to get all the rules and regulations in place, but we are finally getting close.

The app will instantly b among the best of the Louisiana online sports betting market. Its easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and wide range of markets make it one of the top options for Louisiana sports fans.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana’s Pre-Launch Bonus

The name Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana speaks for itself. Sports bettors in states all across the country use this industry-leading sportsbook and it’s only a matter of time before Louisiana bettors join the party.

Start off with an extra $100 by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana ahead of time. It doesn’t take long to pre-register and the reward is a big-time bonus.

This pre-registration bonus is just the start. Profit boosts, odds boosts, and other kinds of unique promos are coming to Louisiana. If you have watched live sports on TV lately, you have probably seen plenty of Caesars Sportsbooks commercials.

Claiming Your Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana Bonus

Let’s take a deep dive into the process for claiming this $100 Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana pre-registration bonus. Here is exactly what you need to do to get started:

Start the pre-registration process by clicking on any of the available links on the page, including here.

Once you are on the Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana landing page, follow the prompts and input basic identifying information to create your account.

Your account will be automatically credited with $100 in bonuses.

Notably, Caesars Sportsbook NY will also launch soon, likely in the first month of 2022.

Louisiana Sports Betting is Coming Soon

Buckle up, sports fans. Things are about to get crazy in Louisiana.

Again, we don’t know the exact date for the launch of sports betting in Louisiana, but we know that it is likely happening in the coming weeks. The timing couldn’t be better.

The Saints are in the thick of the playoff race. Although they don’t have a shot at winning the NFC South anymore, they still have a chance to lock up one of the three Wild Card spots in the conference.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana will have all the odds on playoff football, including the Saints if they can finish the season strong.

