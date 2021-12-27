Sports betting is coming to Louisiana in 2022, but you can already start pre-registering in the meantime. With the launch of sports betting expected in the coming weeks, now is the perfect time to lock up a big pre-launch bonus.

BetMGM Louisiana is going big for the pre-registration period. Anyone who signs up now will earn $200 in pre-launch bonus credit. However, it’s worth noting that this bonus will only be around before the official launch of sports betting in Louisiana.

This pre-launch bonus is like getting a head start. Instead of dipping into your bank account to make your first bet, you can use this $200 bonus when Louisiana sports betting is live.

BetMGM Louisiana isn’t messing around with this offer. This $200 pre-registration bonus is the largest on the market and a fool-proof way to add money to your starting bankroll. With the NFL playoffs around the corner, it’s the perfect time to claim your place in line.

Create an account with BetMGM Louisiana by clicking here and claiming your $200 pre-registration bonus.

BetMGM Louisiana’s Pre-Registration Bonus

What is there to know about this BetMGM Louisiana pre-registration bonus? Well, the offer itself is pretty simple.

Sign up. Earn $200 in bonus credit. Wait for Louisiana to give online sports betting the green light.

It’s that easy to get started with $200 in your pocket on BetMGM Louisiana. Remember, this bonus is only available during the pre-registration period.

Since we don’t have an official date on when Louisiana is going to launch sports betting, it’s smart to take advantage of this offer now. The longer you wait, the greater your chances of missing out are.

How to Claim This BetMGM Louisiana Bonus

Follow the steps below to pre-register on BetMGM Louisiana and lock up this $100 bonus:

Input some basic identifying information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, etc.)

Earn $200 in pre-launch bonuses.

What to Bet on in Louisiana

First things first, we don’t know exactly when Louisiana sports betting will go live. With that said, we already know what you will be able to bet on at BetMGM Louisiana when it does.

The NFL playoffs are getting closer and closer. The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting in America. It’s the most popular sport among bettors and there isn’t really a close second in that category.

We don’t expect anything to be different in Louisiana. In fact, there could be more interest in the NFL in Louisiana. After all, the Saints are in a dogfight for a playoff spot in the NFC.

New Orleans is one of a few teams fighting for a Wild Card spot. Unfortunately for Saints fans, the NFC South is out of reach as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran away with it.

But no matter what games you are looking to bet on, BetMGM Louisiana will have you covered. This $200 pre-launch bonus is a nice way to start things off.

