Although Christmas is a day that starts with gift-giving and unwrapping presents, the latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a great gift anytime throughout the day. The NBA is taking its usual place as the main attraction for the day, but the NFL is trying to join in on the fun as well.

New users who sign up won’t need a special DraftKings promo code to unlock a potential cash bonus and 30-1 odds on any NBA or NFL game on Christmas weekend. A $5 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline will net winners $150 in bonus credit.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, WY, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NBA, NFL HOLIDAY BONUS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

Unfortunately, COVID cases are surging in the NFL and NBA right now. It’s tough to know who is going to be in the lineup in either sport right now. However, this DraftKings Sportsbook promo takes away the risks of betting on these games. With 30-1 boosted odds, it only takes a $5 wager to qualify for up to $150 in bonus credit.

Sign up without a DraftKings promo code to unlock big bonuses for Christmas weekend. Click here to begin the registration process.

You Won’t Need a DraftKings Promo Code for Bet $5, Win $150 Xmas Bonus

This DraftKings promo code will unlock big-time bonuses for Christmas weekend. This 30-1 odds boost can be applied to any NFL or NBA moneyline this weekend. That includes all the games on Christmas Day as well as the jam-packed slate on Sunday.

In addition to this bet $5, win $150 boost, new users can snag a free Christmas Day bet. All you need to do is click “opt-in” on this offer after you’ve signed up.

There are multiple ways to win big with this DraftKings promo code. It’s the easiest way to go big on sports betting for Christmas.

How to Skip the DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up without a DraftKings promo code is a quick and painless process that only takes a few minutes. Follow this step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process on a separate landing page.

to begin the registration process on a separate landing page. Using the links will bypass the need for a DraftKings promo code.

Make a qualifying deposit of $5 or more to get started.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any NBA or NFL game during Christmas weekend.

Win $150 in bonus cash if your bet is a winner.

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook is live in every legal online sports betting market and will soon launch as part of NY online sports betting.

What to Bet on Christmas Weekend?

Beyond the above offers, the sports schedule is rife with plenty of intriguing matchups.

What can you bet on during Christmas weekend? There are a ton of different NBA and NFL games to choose from, including seven total games on Christmas Day. Barring COVID cancellations, here are the five NBA and two NFL games on the docket:

NBA

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts

But Christmas Day is just an appetizer for Sunday. That’s when the bulk of the Week 16 NFL games will take place and eight more NBA games. There are plenty of options to choose from with this DraftKings promo.

Sign up without a DraftKings promo code to unlock big bonuses for Christmas weekend. Click here to begin the registration process.