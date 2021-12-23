ESNY presents the updated NFL DROY odds ahead of Week 16.

Micah Parsons is winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

There’s no doubt about it.

This has been a foregone conclusion for some time now — the Cowboys linebacker, who was the No. 12 overall pick out of Penn State earlier this year — has been sensational. He succeeds in the run-stopping, pass-rushing, and pass-defending departments and might be a generational talent.

Parsons could be en route to the Defensive Player of the Year Award as well…

DROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Micah Parsons -10000

Patrick Surtain II +800

Jayson Oweh +5000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Micah Parsons stays at -10000

Despite his great season and absurd chances to take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, Parsons was rather quiet against the Giants this past Sunday.

In a 21-6 win for Dallas, the rookie linebacker recorded just one combined tackle (an assisted tackle) and zero sacks. He did, however, make a great play in coverage on a fade route from Giants receiver Kenny Golladay early in the game.

Micah Parsons in coverage? also good.pic.twitter.com/NUFH6vF1sn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2021

Patrick Surtain II’s odds improve

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was fantastic in his team’s loss to the Bengals this past weekend, which is why his Defensive Rookie of the Year odds improve from +1000 to +800.

Throughout the game, Surtain constantly shut down Bengals rookie Pro Bowl receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who caught just one ball for three yards overall (both career-lows).

Ja'Marr Chase had 10 snaps in the primary coverage of Patrick Surtain II He had zero targets 🔒 pic.twitter.com/UdtjgZa1Ag — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 20, 2021

Jayson Oweh’s odds diminish

Ravens edge rusher Jayson Oweh was +4000 to win this award last week but now sits at +5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oweh recorded just one combined tackle (an assisted one) in Baltimore’s loss to Green Bay Sunday. He hasn’t recorded a sack or forced fumble since his team’s Week 12 win over Cleveland.

