The Christmas Day sports schedule may be one of the best gifts of all this holiday season, and the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo delivers awesome odds for any NFL or NBA game on the slate.

The FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas promo unpacks 30-1 odds with a bet $5, win $150 bonus for the holiday. Simply place a moneyline wager on any team to win its Xmas matchup and score a cash payout.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, CT, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

CHRISTMAS BONUS BET NOW

And don’t overlook the word “cash” when it comes to this bonus. Often, operators offer bettors site credit, but this FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas promo serves up cash for those who correctly pick the winner of any of the five NBA or two NFL games played this Saturday.

Basketball action will get underway early Christmas Day and run through the night, while Browns-Packers and Colts-Cardinals are two huge games setting the table for a packed Sunday of matchups.

Click here to get the FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas promo and lock in 30-1 odds on any NBA or NFL game this Saturday.

FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas Promo

Whether you’re looking to bet on any of the five NBA games which will feature of some of the game’s best teams and superstar players or wager on either of the two critically-important late-season NFL matchups, doing so with 30-1 odds at your disposal is the best way to do it.

Here are the five NBA Christmas Day games:

Hawks vs. Knicks

Celtics vs. Bucks

Warriors vs. Suns

Nets vs. Lakers

Mavs vs. Jazz

Bettors can lock in any of these 10 teams to win or select any of the four NFL teams to prevail. Relatedly, in terms of pure dollar value, grabbing the Packers, who are essentially a 3-1 moneyline favorite over the Browns, presents a significant opportunity.

Those who take the Packers to win at normal odds would need to bet just about $450 to win $150 in cash, but they will now only need to place a $5 bet. Given the already unpredictable NFL has even further uncertainty in the wake rising COVID cases, this bonus presents an chance to effectively eliminate the vast majority of risk.

Getting This FanDuel Christmas Promo

With the holiday perhaps bringing in new bettors who aren’t familiar with how the top online sportsbook apps operate, some may be wondering why FanDuel would offer such a significant boost. The short answer is competition. The top apps are always looking to attract new users, and with many people home for the holidays and key matchups on the schedule throughout the day, this figures to be a stellar opportunity to add new customers.

Those located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Connecticut, Arizona, and Colorado can grab this offer.

How to Sign Up

If you’re looking to sign up, here’s what you need to do:

Click here to get the FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas promo and lock in 30-1 odds on any NBA or NFL game this Saturday.

Place a $10 first deposit. Then, bet at least $5 on any NFL or NBA team to win on Christmas Day. If that team wins, take a $150 cash payout, one that’s immediately available for transfer to your bank account.