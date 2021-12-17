For the third month in a row New Jersey has recorded over $1 billion bet on sports.

The Garden State reported $1.26 billion in total sports betting handle for the month of November, just barely off the record setting number of $1.3 billion it set in October, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

It’s the third time New Jersey has eclipsed $1 billion in sports betting handle in a single month.

New Jersey’s success could be a harbinger of things to come for New York online sports betting, which will likely launch in early January 2022.

Another Big Month For New Jersey

It’s worth noting of the $1.26 billion in total handle that $1.14 billion was bet online.

Total gaming revenue in New Jersey for November was $439.6 million compared with $288.9 million in November 2020.

Of the $439.6 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $114.8 million, the highest total in the state’s history.

All casinos and racetracks in the state reported positive sports wagering revenue figures for November.

Casino Licensees 2021 November Sports Wagering Revenue 2021 October Sports Wagering Revenue Bally's (Premier) $164,912 $162,945 Borgata $7,773,891 $8,012,702 Caesars $891,405 $631,641 Golden Nugget $38,415 $83,888 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $174,112 $54,659 Hard Rock $1,333,563 $1,029,292 Harrah's $101,694 $(67,076) Ocean Casino $830,334 $415,121 Resorts $81,818 $66,546 Resorts Digital $22,448,197 $15,924,149 Tropicana $3,644,951 $2,226,743

The Meadowlands Racetrack posted yet again the highest state sports betting revenue total, reporting $64.4 million in November.

Racetrack Licensees 2021 November Revenue 2021 October Revenue Freehold Raceway $7,927,171 $6,969,453 Meadowlands $64,399,740 $44,099,790 Monmouth Park $4,978,520 $4,542,182

Will New Jersey Numbers Decline After New York Launch?

Three straight months with over $1 billion bet in New Jersey, but should the Garden State be worried when New York online sports betting launches in 2022?

An industry study has from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming in February 2020 estimated New Yorkers wagered $837 million in New Jersey in 2019.

If New York’s online betting program is successful, it can be expected that the majority of these state boundary jumpers would remain in the state for the sake of convenience.