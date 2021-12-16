ESNY presents the updated NFL DROY odds ahead of Week 15.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award — there’s no doubt about it.

Even if he somehow experiences a major decline in production over the final four regular-season games or suffers an injury that sidelines him for the remainder of the year, the rookie has this award in the bag.

He’s been incredible for Dallas from both run-stopping and pass-rushing standpoints and continues to prove his outstanding upside on the field.

Will Parsons also win the Defensive Player of the Year Award?

DROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Micah Parsons -10000

Patrick Surtain II +1000

Jayson Oweh +4000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Micah Parsons a foregone conclusion

As I already stated, Micah Parsons is winning this award. His odds have skyrocketed from -2000 to -10000 at DraftKings Sportsbook following last Sunday’s stellar performance against the Washington Football Team.

The first-year player recorded two sacks, one forced fumble of quarterback Taylor Heinicke (which led to a touchdown for Dallas), and three combined tackles (all solo).

He has now racked up 12 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 75 total tackles in 13 games.

Patrick Surtain II’s odds decline

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was +800 to win this award at DraftKings Sportsbook last week but is now +1000 with Week 15 approaching. Parsons’ greatness likely has to do with this decline in Surtain’s chances.

In a blowout win over Detroit this past Sunday, Surtain recorded five combined tackles (four solo).

He’s extremely talented, but this is Parsons’ award right now. Surtain could earn a Pro Bowl nod though — that’s definitely still in play.

Ojulari no longer on the board

Giants rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari was a long shot at +10000 last week but is not even an option anymore on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board.

This is understandable — it’s extremely difficult to believe Ojulari would all of a sudden surpass everyone, including Parsons, over the final four weeks and earn this prestigious honor.

Regardless, the former Georgia Bulldog has put together a productive inaugural season at the professional level. Ojulari recorded one sack, two quarterback hits, and two combined tackles in Big Blue’s Week 14 loss to the Chargers. He now has 7.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 38 combined tackles on the year.

