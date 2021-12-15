Greg Schiano has constructed a promising 2022 recruiting class.

Rutgers football and their head coach, Greg Schiano, are making moves ahead of the 2022 season.

The Big Ten program and Schiano (who’s entering the third season of his second stint as the team’s head coach) have landed the No. 1 recruit in both New Jersey and New York as part of their 2022 recruiting class.

Jacob Allen, a four-star interior offensive lineman, hails from the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey while Moses Walker, a four-star linebacker, plays for Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn.

Allen is the 10th-best recruit at his position in the country while Walker is the 18th-best linebacker in the class.

Both have signed their letters of intent.

Other notable recruits for Rutgers include linebacker Anthony Johnson (Neumann Goretti in Philly) and running back Samuel Brown (La Salle College in Glenside, Pennsylvania). Both are four-star recruits.

Overall, Rutgers’ class is 26th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten.

This comes after the Scarlet Knights put together a disappointing 2021 season, going 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the conference. One of the main goals for next season should be a bowl game appearance, what would be the program’s first since the 2014 campaign.

