ESNY presents the updated NFL OROY odds ahead of Week 15.

The 2021 NFL season is coming to a close and Mac Jones is seemingly cruising to prestigious hardware. The Patriots rookie quarterback is currently -500 to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and should earn the honor if he just remains healthy and continues to produce.

As for the entire odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, not much has changed heading into Week 15, but we do have a new candidate entering the conversation at such a unique position…

OROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mac Jones -500

Ja’Marr Chase +350

Jaylen Waddle +6500

Javonte Williams +10000

Rashawn Slater +10000

Najee Harris +10000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja’Marr Chase sits tight despite huge performance

Bengals rookie wide receiver and first-round draft pick Ja’Marr Chase remains at +350 on DraftKings Sportsbook’s OROY odds board.

This comes after Chase constructed a huge performance in his team’s overtime loss to San Francisco Sunday. Ja’Marr caught five balls for 77 yards and two touchdowns and now has ten scores on the year.

Never say never when it comes to these awards, but at this point, it looks as if Chase will continue to remain in second behind Mac Jones.

Najee Harris’ odds diminish

Steelers running back Najee Harris is now +10000 after sitting at +5000 ahead of Week 14.

This change arrives despite the fact Harris had a great game last Thursday night in a loss to Minnesota. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries (4.7 yards per carry) with one touchdown. He also caught three balls for 10 yards and another score through the air.

Unless injuries to other candidates occur, don’t expect Harris to eventually win this award at season’s end.

Rashawn Slater up to +10000

We have an offensive lineman on the board!

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater, who’s putting together a miraculous season and is on his way to becoming one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, is now at +10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds board.

The first-round draft pick is scoring an awesome 79.9 Pro Football Focus grade ahead of Week 15 and is a big reason for his team’s success on the offensive side of the ball (the Chargers are sixth in the NFL with 385.2 total yards per game).

The odds are still +10000 though. With that said, I wouldn’t put any money down on Slater to win this award.

