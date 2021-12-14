This week in sports features a ton of NBA games leading up to Week 15 of the NFL regular season and you won’t need a BetMGM promo code to get one of the best bonuses in all of legal online sports betting. Prospective bettors can turn a $10 bet into a $200 bonus if their NFL or NBA team scores a touchdown or makes a three-pointer, respectively. This bonus is especially unique in that it pays out regardless of the game’s final outcome.

New users who register for a BetMGM account by clicking on any of the links on this page won’t need a BetMGM promo code to unlock this Bet $10, Win $200 offer. As long as the NFL or NBA team of a bettor’s choice scores a touchdown or makes a three-pointer, this bonus will convey.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 1+ 3-POINTER!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

There are plenty of opportunities to utilize this 20-1 odds boost on any NBA or NFL game from BetMGM. This odds boost can be applied to any team regardless of their moneyline odds or the point spread in their respective game. As long as the user’s team makes a three-pointer or scores a touchdown, the player will earn a $200 bonus.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NBA team makes a three-pointer, or click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown in Week 15 with no BetMGM promo code required.

No BetMGM Promo Code Needed to Bet $10, Win $200 Three-Pointer Bonus

BetMGM has one of the few new user promos in legal online sports betting that pays out a sizable bonus independent of a game’s final outcome. One thing that sets this offer apart from the rest, however, is the fact that a bettor could technically win in two different ways. Not only could a bettor win a $200 three-pointer bonus if the player’s team makes a three-point field goal, but if the team goes on to win the game, the bettor would also pick up winnings on the $10 moneyline bet.

For example, if a bettor were to place a $10 bet on the New York Knicks to beat the Golden State Warriors and they hit a three, but lose the game, the bettor would still earn the $200 three-pointer bonus. If the bettor wagers $10 on the Warriors to win and they make a three-pointer, as well as win the game, the bettor would earn the $200 bonus plus the moneyline bet. This is the safer of the two options, as the Warriors make 14.9 threes per game (2nd-most in the NBA). Remember, this offer can be activated without a BetMGM promo code as long as you click on any of the links on this page.

Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

Admittedly, there’s better value going with the NBA iteration of this bet, but if you’re an NFL bettor and you’d rather throw down your $10 moneyline bet on an NFL team to win in Week 15, BetMGM has you covered. This offer extends to any NFL team regardless of the moneyline odds or point spread. That means if a bettor wants to wager on a game with a high total points line like Chiefs-Chargers (51.5), they can do so.

If a bettor wants to put a $10 bet on the New York Giants to win –despite the fact that they’re a 10.5-point underdog at home against the Dallas Cowboys– that can be done as well. As long as the bettor’s team scores a touchdown, the $200 bonus will convey regardless of if the team wins or loses the game.

How to Register without a BetMGM Promo Code

Any prospective bettor can get in on the action with a 20-1 odds boost on any NBA or NFL team to make a three-pointer or score a touchdown in Week 15. Clicking on any of the links on this page negates the need for a BetMGM promo code.

Click on any of the links on this page to sign up with BetMGM.

Complete the registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 to activate the Bet $10, Win $200 bonus offer.

Place a $10 real-money wager on any NFL or NBA team’s moneyline.

If your NBA or NFL team makes a three-pointer or scores a touchdown, respectively, you will earn a $200 bonus from BetMGM. If your team also wins the game, you’ll earn winnings at the odds established when the moneyline bet was placed.

Bet $10, Win $200 if your NBA team makes a three-pointer by clicking here, or Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown in Week 15 with no BetMGM promo code required when you click here.