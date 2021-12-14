ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 15.

The GOAT may do it again.

At 44 years old, Tom Brady might actually win another NFL MVP Award, what would be the fourth of his career.

Remember in 2014 when the Pats suffered the infamous blowout loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football and we thought Brady was near the end?

He’s won four Super Bowls since and could be on the brink of winning his second MVP in five years.

What a story; what a career; what a legend.

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tom Brady -175

Aaron Rodgers +500

Kyler Murray +1200

Matthew Stafford +1400

Dak Prescott +1400

Patrick Mahomes +1400

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brady widens his lead

Tom Brady was +175 to win the NFL MVP last week but is now -175 ahead of Week 15.

In an overtime win over the Bills this past Sunday, the Buccaneers quarterback threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was the game-winner to Breshad Perriman.

Brady leads the league in both passing yards (4,134) and touchdown passes (36) and is cruising to another legendary accomplishment — we are witnessing greatness.

Aaron Rodgers slightly improves his stock

The star Packers quarterback is now +500 after sitting at +600 last week.

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears following Sunday night’s performance. The veteran threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns with a 141.1 passer rating.

Don’t count Rodgers out when it comes to this award. Anything is possible, and if Aaron can light it up down the stretch while Brady somehow hits a wall production-wise, Rodgers could be en route to the MVP.

Kyler Murray’s odds plummet

Kyler Murray, at one point this season, looked as if he was going to run away with the MVP Award.

But after a three-game absence and an up-and-down performance against the Rams this past Monday night, the third-year quarterback’s odds are way back at +1200.

Despite racking up 383 passing yards, Murray didn’t record a touchdown pass and instead threw two interceptions.

The Arizona Cardinal is now a long shot to win MVP with just four games remaining.

Matthew Stafford enters the chat

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is now +1400 and is tied for fourth on DraftKings Sportsbook’s MVP odds board.

He’s still a long shot to win the award, but his performance Monday night against Arizona surely impressed many.

In a huge win over the division rival, Stafford notched a trio of touchdown passes to go with 287 yards.

If the veteran can remain consistent, the Rams should have high hopes heading into the postseason.

