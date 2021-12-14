As the December sports calendar rolls on, the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo runs back a popular 100-1 bonus on basketball, football, and boxing this week.

If you’ve yet to lock in the 100-1 odds no-brainer DraftKings Sportsbook promo, players this week can get started by betting $1 to win $100 on any NBA, college basketball, NFL, college football game, or the Jake Paul fight. Simply bet a game and grab a $100 bonus if at least one point (or punch) is scored in the contest.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, WY, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS!

MULTIPLE SPORTS! BET NOW

You may already be aware that college football, college basketball, and NBA games cannot end in a tie. Because of these rules, one team has to score at least once in order to end the game. While at least a single point being scored in a basketball game is as close to a lock as there is when it comes to sports betting, it’s worth pointing out that the rules require it. And while NFL games can end in a scoreless tie, that hasn’t happened in roughly 80 years, and the guess here is the Chiefs are Chargers won’t be the game that breaks the run.

Click here and grab the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo that drops 100-1 scoring odds.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Scoring Bonus

In short, this DraftKings Sportsbook promo is designed to win. To this end, there hasn’t been an NBA, college basketball, college football, or NFL game this season that has ended in a scoreless tie. With several sports betting apps remaining engaged in competition to bring in new players ahead of the NFL postseason and Super Bowl 56, the biggest betting event of the year, operators like DraftKings continue to dish out specials like this one in an effort to grow brands.

That said, this special requires very minimal upfront commitment while turning around a significant bonus that can be used to wager on sports like hockey, soccer, basketball, boxing, and, of course, football this week. And given top sporting events and stories like Steph Curry’s pursuit for the NBA three-point record, the Jake Paul fight, NFL Week 15, and the kickoff of college bowl season are each on tap, there’s no shortage of ways to lock in and wager.

Boosts, Bonuses and More

Also available to both new and current players this week are daily odds boosts on top games. These enhanced markets provide potentially aggressive payouts on game, player prop, and parlay outcomes. As NFL Week 15 draws closer, be on the look out for same-game parlay bonuses and other offers.

How to Get the Latest DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

Getting the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo is easy. Bettors who are physically located in the following states and at least 21 years of age can download the app and begin betting: New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona.

Click here to begin registration.

to begin registration. Make a first deposit of $5 or more via PayPal, online checking, or through an assortment of other options.

Opt-in via the promos tab or main menu.

Select a game and bet $1 on it. Select the odds boost in the bet slip.

Place the wager.