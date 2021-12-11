UFC 269 is going to be one of the biggest and star-studded MMA cards of the entire year, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code will unlock an awesome bonus for the fights. There are two championship bouts on the docket and the easiest way to cash in on these fights is with DraftKings.

No DraftKings Sportsbook promo code will be needed to get 100-1 odds on a punch to land in any fight at UFC 269. Simply create an account, deposit $5 into your account, and place a $1 moneyline wager on any fighter at UFC 269. If either fighter lands a punch in your fight, you win $100 in bonuses.

It’s impossible to know what is going to happen in a fight until it starts. One punch can change everything. As a result, betting on the UFC isn’t always easy. Thankfully, this UFC 269 bonus, one that requires just a simple click and no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, makes it all but a guarantee that you will come away with $100 in bonus credit. Barring some kind of insane submission or flying knee in the first few seconds of the fight, this odds boost is going to hit.

Sign up and skip the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to redeem your 100-1 no-brainer odds on UFC 269. Click here to get started.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for UFC 269

Let’s take a deeper dive into this DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 269 promo. It’s an odds boost based around one fighter landing a punch. This happens in the overwhelming majority of UFC fights and you can grab 100-1 odds.

It’s a no-brainer any way you look at it.

Once a fighter lands a punch and your original wager settles, DraftKings Sportsbook will send you four $25 free bets in addition to any potential cash winnings. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week after your original wager settles.

Get UFC 269 Bonus Without DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

Remember, this promo is only for new users. Existing players should head to the promotions page to check out any current promos available. As for new users, follow the steps below to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook.

to begin the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook. Make a deposit of $5 or more via the available banking methods.

Place a $1 wager on any fighter at UFC 269.

Win $100 in bonuses if either fighter lands a punch.

This UFC 269 promo is available to new users in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings Sportsbook is also coming soon to Louisiana and as part of New York online sports betting.

Packed Sports Weekend

Obviously, we are focusing on UFC 269 on Saturday night. There are two championship belts on the line with Charles Oliveira and Amanda Nunes defending their titles against Dustin Poirier and Julianna Pena, respectively.

If you cash in on this UFC 269 promo, that will give you $100 in bonus credit to work with on Sunday. With Week 14 of the NFL season upon us, there is a jam-packed slate of games on deck.

Whether you are looking to bet on UFC, NFL Week 14, college basketball, or anything in between, DraftKings Sportsbook will have the best odds and promos on all the weekend action.

