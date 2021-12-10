Louisiana sports betting is nearing its official launch, which means the DraftKings Louisiana pre-registration bonus is nearing its end.

This DraftKings Louisiana bonus offers $100 free to anyone pre-registers now. This $100 bonus credit can be used whenever Louisiana launches sports betting. Once that happens, this bonus will be gone.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: LOUISIANA PRE-REGISTER! NEW PLAYER BONUS $100 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS REGISTER NOW

Sports fans in the Bayou State should buckle up. The NFL playoffs are fast approaching and the Saints are in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC. Football, and more specifically the NFL, is the most popular sport among bettors. In other words, it’s the perfect time for Louisiana to launch sports betting.

This DraftKings Sportsbook bonus is a quick way to add $100 to your starting bankroll. Let’s take a closer look at how you can pre-register and secure this bonus before it’s too late.

Pre-registering and securing your DraftKings Louisiana bonus is a process that can be completed in minutes. Click here to get started.

DraftKings Louisiana Bonus Offers $100 Free

There’s nothing complicated about this DraftKings Louisiana bonus. There are no deposit requirements or games you need to pick to earn this $100 bonus.

Simply sign up during the pre-registration period and you will automatically receive $100 in bonus credit. However, time is running out on this DraftKings Louisiana bonus.

When Louisiana gives the green light to sports betting, the pre-registration period will be over. We don’t know exactly when this is going to happen, but we expect it sometime in the coming weeks. A launch in late December or early January seems likely.

The benefits of pre-registering early go beyond this $100 bonus. If you sign up now, you can start placing wagers on the same day that launch happens. Being able to use free money on those first wagers is an extra perk.

Claiming Your DraftKings Louisiana Bonus

Let’s outline the exact process for claiming this DraftKings Louisiana bonus:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to begin the pre-registration process.

or on any of the links on this page to begin the pre-registration process. After being redirected to a landing page, input basic identifying information to create your account. This will include your name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and a few other pieces of personal information.

This $100 DraftKings Louisiana bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

You can use this $100 bonus on any available market when sports betting launches in Louisiana.

What to Bet on in Louisiana?

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook will have odds on everything from the NFL to table tennis. They have a comprehensive list of markets and competitive odds on an easy-to-use app.

For the NFL, it goes much deeper than simple game lines. DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook has a ton of player props and futures markets on the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and more. In summation, there is going to be something for every sports fan. This $100 bonus is an easy way to get a head start.

Pre-registering and securing your DraftKings Louisiana bonus is a process that can be completed in minutes. Click here to get started.