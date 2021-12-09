ESNY presents the updated NFL DROY odds ahead of Week 14.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been the clear-cut favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award for quite some time.

Now, his lead in the race is larger than ever.

Following a strong performance against the Saints in Week 13, Parsons is way ahead of the pack and should cruise to the prestigious honor barring any sort of injury.

Even if he absolutely hits a wall production-wise over the final five regular-season games, Parsons could still take home the award.

DROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Micah Parsons -2000

Patrick Surtain II +800

Jayson Oweh +3500

Asante Samuel Jr. +5000

Gregory Rousseau +10000

Azeez Ojulari +10000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Micah Parsons’ insane odds

Parsons was -500 at DraftKings Sportsbook last week but is now -2000 — his lead is larger than ever.

This change in the odds follows the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Saints last Thursday night. In the midst of the victory, Parsons recorded five combined tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack — the tenth sack of his rookie campaign.

Dallas surely made a great decision using its No. 12 overall pick on the former Penn State Nittany Lion — Parsons has been a star in 2021.

Patrick Surtain II remains in second

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is still in second place on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board. However, his odds have decreased from +750 to +800.

It’s unclear why exactly Surtain’s odds diminished, but Parsons’ Week 13 performance could have something to do with it.

In a loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Surtain picked off Patrick Mahomes — it was his third combined interception over the last two games.

Ojulari a definite long shot

Giants rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who is the only local player still in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year, is +10000 to win this award after he was +2500 entering Week 13.

Again, Parsons’ success may be playing a role in Azeez’s overall chances slipping away.

Ojulari put together a productive performance in a loss to the Dolphins this past Sunday, racking up four combined tackles, one quarterback hit, and one sack. It was his first sack since Week 7 when he recorded 2.5 in a win over the Panthers.

Azeez now has 6.5 sacks on the year. Despite the fact he’s a long shot to earn this prestigious individual honor, he has still solidified himself as a potential long-term piece on this Giants defense.

