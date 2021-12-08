ESNY presents the updated NFL OROY odds ahead of Week 14.

Mac Jones only threw three passes in the Patriots’ win over the Bills Monday night.

Yes — just three.

Due to brutal weather conditions in Buffalo, the Pats relied on stellar defense and a productive run game (222 total rushing yards) in order to notch a 14-10 victory and remain atop the AFC.

The belief was that Jones’ lack of production (despite the fact that was the game plan) would decrease his chances of winning the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

However, at least at DraftKings Sportsbook, that didn’t occur…

OROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mac Jones -500

Ja’Marr Chase +350

Najee Harris +5000

Javonte Williams +10000

Jaylen Waddle +10000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mac widening the gap

Mac Jones was -300 to win this award last week but is now -500 despite throwing for just 19 yards against the Bills.

Maybe the fact he and the Patriots keep winning games (now seven straight) has something to do with his odds improving?

Maybe his handoffs in Monday night’s win were just that fantastic?

Regardless, the first-year quarterback out of Alabama is cruising to this prestigious honor.

Ja’Marr Chase’s odds continue to diminish

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was +225 at DraftKings Sportsbook last week and is now +350 heading into Week 14.

In the Bengals’ recent 19-point loss to the Chargers, Chase caught five balls for 52 yards — it was the fifth straight game he sat under 55 yards receiving. It was also the second consecutive game in which he failed to reach the end zone.

The first-round draft pick out of LSU has put together some stellar performances this year. But at this moment, it seems he’s a long shot to win this award.

Jaylen Waddle’s odds surprisingly plummet

Jaylen Waddle is now +10000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award when he was previously +3500.

This comes after the Dolphins receiver actually constructed a highly productive performance against the Giants on Sunday, catching nine balls for 90 yards.

You would think that type of game would assist in the receiver’s chances of winning this award, but in reality, the opposite occurred.

Najee Harris remains at +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sits tight at +5000 odds following a mediocre performance against the Ravens Sunday.

Despite the huge victory, Harris rushed for just 71 yards on 21 carries (3.4 yards per carry) and failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game.

Harris should remain a long shot for this award barring injuries to other candidates. If I were you, I wouldn’t put any money down on Najee to emerge victorious in this race — just saying.

