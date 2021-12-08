The Rangers look to continue their impressive winning streak against a dangerous Colorado offense.

The New York Rangers are as hot as can be. They’re on a seven-game winning streak, are one point out of first place in their division, and are one of the absolute best teams in the league. Everything has been going well for this impressive, young team.

However, the Rangers have been benefitting from a relatively easy stretch in their schedule. Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche will be their toughest game in some time.

The Avalanche have had a pretty slow start to their season and haven’t been playing as great as they did last season, but they’re still an elite group.

They’re one of the most star-studded teams in the league and are always dangerous, no matter how much of a slump they might be in.

The Rangers must be extra careful because of the fact that the Avalanche have been playing much better, as of late. They’ve gone 7-2-1 over their last 10 and their offense has been on fire.

The fact that this is the second game of a back-to-back, the first of which was in Chicago, doesn’t help New York, either.

This will be a tough one for the Rangers, but they’ve been a better team than the Avalanche this season and are playing incredible hockey. This is going to be a fun one.

Current rankings (from Oddshark):

Offense:

COL: 3rd

NYR: 16th

Power Play:

COL: 8th

NYR: 7th

Defense:

COL: 20th

NYR: 4th

Penalty Kill:

COL: 25th

NYR: 10th

Goaltending matchup:

COL: Darcy Kuemper

Last 5 games: 3-1-0, .873 SV%, 2.80 GAA

NYR: TBD

Avalanche skaters to watch:

RHD Cale Makar

Last 5 games: 3 G, 6 PTS

This season: 19 GP, 11 G, 22 PTS

LHD Devon Toews

Last 5 games: 1 G, 7 PTS

This season: 13 GP, 4 G, 15 PTS

C Gabriel Landeskog

Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS

This season: 20 GP, 9 G, 25 PTS

Career vs. NYR: 15 GP, 7 G, 12 PTS

LW Nathan MacKinnon

Last 5 games: 7 A

This season: 12 GP, 1 G, 17 PTS

Career vs. NYR: 13 GP, 6 G, 13 PTS

RW Mikko Rantanen

Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS

This season: 19 GP, 10 G, 21 PTS

Career vs. NYR: 7 GP, 4 G, 7 PTS

RW Valeri Nichuskin

Last 5 games: 3 G, 5 PTS

This season: 13 GP, 7 G, 12 PTS

C Nazem Kadri

Last 5 games: 3 G, 6 PTS

This season: 21 GP, 10 G, 31 PTS

Rangers skaters to watch:

LW Artemiy Panarin

Last 5 games: 5 G, 11 PTS

This season: 24 GP, 9 G, 30 PTS

Career vs. COL: 15 GP, 6 G, 17 PTS

C Ryan Strome

Last 5 games: 3 G, 6 PTS

This season: 20 GP, 5 G, 18 PTS

Career vs. COL: 14 GP, 6 G, 11 PTS

RHD Adam Fox

Last 5 games: 1 G, 8 PTS

This season: 24 GP, 5 G, 27 PTS

RHD Jacob Trouba

Last 5 games: 3 G, 5 PTS