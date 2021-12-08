The Rangers look to continue their impressive winning streak against a dangerous Colorado offense.
The New York Rangers are as hot as can be. They’re on a seven-game winning streak, are one point out of first place in their division, and are one of the absolute best teams in the league. Everything has been going well for this impressive, young team.
However, the Rangers have been benefitting from a relatively easy stretch in their schedule. Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche will be their toughest game in some time.
The Avalanche have had a pretty slow start to their season and haven’t been playing as great as they did last season, but they’re still an elite group.
They’re one of the most star-studded teams in the league and are always dangerous, no matter how much of a slump they might be in.
The Rangers must be extra careful because of the fact that the Avalanche have been playing much better, as of late. They’ve gone 7-2-1 over their last 10 and their offense has been on fire.
The fact that this is the second game of a back-to-back, the first of which was in Chicago, doesn’t help New York, either.
This will be a tough one for the Rangers, but they’ve been a better team than the Avalanche this season and are playing incredible hockey. This is going to be a fun one.
Current rankings (from Oddshark):
Offense:
COL: 3rd
NYR: 16th
Power Play:
COL: 8th
NYR: 7th
Defense:
COL: 20th
NYR: 4th
Penalty Kill:
COL: 25th
NYR: 10th
Goaltending matchup:
COL: Darcy Kuemper
Last 5 games: 3-1-0, .873 SV%, 2.80 GAA
NYR: TBD
Avalanche skaters to watch:
RHD Cale Makar
Last 5 games: 3 G, 6 PTS
This season: 19 GP, 11 G, 22 PTS
LHD Devon Toews
Last 5 games: 1 G, 7 PTS
This season: 13 GP, 4 G, 15 PTS
C Gabriel Landeskog
Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS
This season: 20 GP, 9 G, 25 PTS
Career vs. NYR: 15 GP, 7 G, 12 PTS
LW Nathan MacKinnon
Last 5 games: 7 A
This season: 12 GP, 1 G, 17 PTS
Career vs. NYR: 13 GP, 6 G, 13 PTS
RW Mikko Rantanen
Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS
This season: 19 GP, 10 G, 21 PTS
Career vs. NYR: 7 GP, 4 G, 7 PTS
RW Valeri Nichuskin
Last 5 games: 3 G, 5 PTS
This season: 13 GP, 7 G, 12 PTS
C Nazem Kadri
Last 5 games: 3 G, 6 PTS
This season: 21 GP, 10 G, 31 PTS
Rangers skaters to watch:
LW Artemiy Panarin
Last 5 games: 5 G, 11 PTS
This season: 24 GP, 9 G, 30 PTS
Career vs. COL: 15 GP, 6 G, 17 PTS
C Ryan Strome
Last 5 games: 3 G, 6 PTS
This season: 20 GP, 5 G, 18 PTS
Career vs. COL: 14 GP, 6 G, 11 PTS
RHD Adam Fox
Last 5 games: 1 G, 8 PTS
This season: 24 GP, 5 G, 27 PTS
RHD Jacob Trouba
Last 5 games: 3 G, 5 PTS