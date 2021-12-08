The annual franchise valuations were released, and the Rangers made big news.

On Wednesday, Forbes released their annual franchise valuations for the National Hockey League. At the top of the list, the New York Rangers. But their value was the news.

Forbes estimates the value of the Rangers at $2 billion, a one-year increase of 21 percent and a five-year increase of 60 percent.

The Rangers are the first NHL franchise to reach a $2 billion valuation.

Forbes ranks the Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.8 billion) second, the Montreal Canadiens ($1.6 billion) third and the Chicago Blackhawks ($1.4 billion) third.

This is the seventh consecutive year the Rangers have ranked as the NHL’s most valuable franchise according to Forbes.

The New York Islanders ranked tenth with a $950 million valuation. With their new barn, the Islanders’ one-year increase was a remarkable 83 percent. Their five-year increase is 147 percent.

The New Jersey Devils ranked 15th with a $775 million valuation. Their value increased 46 percent in the past year and 142 percent over the past five.