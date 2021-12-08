It’s official. Sports betting is coming to Louisiana. It’s no longer a question of if, but when mobile sports betting will go live in the Pelican State.

In the meantime, sports fans can pre-register with BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook and secure a massive pre-registration bonus. Signing up is all you need to do to claim this $200 bonus credit.

Louisiana is a sports-crazy state with huge followings for its professional and collegiate teams alike. The Saints have a rabid fanbase that shows up every week and folks will start flocking to see the Pelicans if Zion Williamson manages to find his way back to the court. And of course, Louisiana is SEC country with the LSU Tigers calling Baton Rouge home.

Fans will be able to bet on all the local teams with BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook. We don’t know exactly when launch is going to happen, but we expect it to happen in the coming weeks.

BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Promo Now Live

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact date or time for when BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook plans to launch. On the bright side, the fact that new users can pre-register is a positive sign.

When it does, players will get a chance to see what BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook is all about. This $200 pre-registration bonus will give new users a chance to test out the easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and wide range of betting markets.

There is no risk with this bonus because there’s no need to make a deposit to claim it.

Getting Started with BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Promo

It doesn’t take long to get started on BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook. Not to mention, the fact that you don’t need to deposit any funds into your account takes one complete step out of the process. You can claim your $200 pre-registration bonus in minutes by following the steps below:

(or on any of the links on the page) to start signing up with BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook. Once you are redirected to a landing page, input basic information like your name, date of birth, email address, physical address, etc.

Once your account is created, you will be credited with a $200 bonus to use when BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook launches.

What to Bet on

So, now you are probably wondering what you will use your BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook bonus on. You will have a wide array of options.

The NFL is the most popular sport to bet on in the country and we expect Louisiana sports betting to follow suit. Although BetMGM Louisiana Sportsbook hasn’t launched, that should happen in time for the NFL playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl, which is the biggest sports betting day of the year in America.

The Super Bowl leads into the best part of the college basketball season — March Madness. With tons of conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament on deck, there will be no shortage of big games for Louisiana bettors.

Notably, NY online sports betting should soon launch in the coming weeks as well.

