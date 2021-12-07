ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 14.

I can’t believe it.

But at the same time, I kind of do.

The GOAT — Tom Brady — is widening his lead for the NFL MVP in terms of DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds. The Buccaneers quarterback was atop the board last week, but due to his Week 13 performance along with the Week 13 performances of others, Brady has become even more of a favorite.

If Tom continues his stellar season, he should win what would be his fourth NFL MVP at 44 years old — absolutely incredible.

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tom Brady +175

Aaron Rodgers +600

Kyler Murray +750

Josh Allen +1000

Dak Prescott +1200

Patrick Mahomes +1400

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The GOAT sits on top

Tom Brady was fantastic in Tampa’s win over the Falcons this past Sunday afternoon. He continued his MVP run by completing 74.5% of his throws for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

Heading into Week 14, Brady sits atop the league in both passing yards (3,771) and passing touchdowns (34).

I say it each and every week — if Brady keeps performing like he has (which he’s capable of doing) and the Buccaneers keep winning (which they’re capable of doing as well), the future Hall of Famer will win this award.

Will Brady ever hit the wall his critics are desperately waiting for him to run into?

Kyler Murray returns

After missing three consecutive games due to injury, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to the game field Sunday and improved his MVP odds from +1000 to +750.

The third-year signal-caller only threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns (he threw just 15 passes) but additionally rushed for another pair of scores on the ground.

It may be a long shot for Murray to earn this prestigious individual award. Regardless, you can’t deny he’s one of the more fun players to watch in this league when he’s healthy.

Smart Bet: Tom Brady at +175

For the first time (I think), we’re putting the current favorite as our MVP smart bet.

But as I said before, if Tom Brady keeps producing and the Buccaneers keep winning, he should earn this honor at the end of the season.

Unless he suffers an injury or hits that wall production-wise, expect Brady to be a first-team All-Pro and the MVP winner. Betting $100 on the latter scenario would earn you $175 at DraftKings Sportsbook if it were to eventually occur.

Josh Allen’s odds decline

Monday was not a night to remember if you’re Josh Allen.

The Bills quarterback, in the brutal weather conditions against a Bill Belichick defense, completed just 50.0% of his throws for 145 yards, one touchdown, and a 75.0 quarterback rating.

He was +450 to win this award heading into that game but now sits at +1000 with Week 14 approaching.

Allen will need a few phenomenal performances to close out the year in order to cover the ground he’s lost in the MVP race.

