For the second time in four days the Rangers will face the Blackhawks — this time in Chicago.
The New York Rangers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL. They have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a Saturday evening win over the Blackhawks. They now travel to Chicago to face them again, this time at the United Center.
For Chicago, Marc-André Fleury will play his 900th career regular-season game tonight in hopes of picking up his 500th career victory — two numbers that bolster his future Hall of Fame candidacy.
The matchup features the two Strome brothers and two good friends: Chicago’s Patrick Kane and the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin. They skated on a line together and found tremendous success when Panarin initially came over to the NHL and have remained friends.
Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin chatting before morning skate. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/OrgvQRhrID
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 7, 2021
Goaltending Matchup
Chicago: Marc-André Fleury
Last 4 Stars: 2-2-0, .918 sv pct
New York: Alexandar Georgiev
Last 4 Games: 2-0-0, .889 sv pct
Chicago Players to Watch
Brandon Hagel, LW
Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts
Alex DeBrincat, LW
Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 Pts
Seth Jones, D
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 6 A, 7 Pts
Rangers Players to Watch
Adam Fox, D
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 6 A, 7 Pts
Artemi Panarin, LW
Last 5 Games: 3 G, 4 A, 7 Pts — 3 GWG
Mika Zibanejad, C
Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 Pts
