Artemiy Panarin proves why he’s one of the absolute best at what he does.

The New York Rangers head into Week 9 on a six-game winning streak, tied for most in the league. They’re one of the hottest and best teams in the NHL and are getting contributions from practically everyone in the lineup.

Most of the team’s players have been doing very well, but who was the best of them in Week 8?

Player of the week: LW Artemiy Panarin

vs. PHI: 1 G, 1 A

vs. CHI: 1 G, 2 A

Average Game Score: 1.98

Average defensive impact: 0.2

The Breadman always delivers. Panarin has been considered the best left winger in the NHL for a few seasons and weeks like this are why.

He was a top-five player for the Rangers in two of their three games this week, including their best against his former team, the Blackhawks.

Casual for his third point of the night 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5yT9qy0r4d — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 5, 2021

The Chicago game was actually his best of the season, which is incredible given the fact that he’s averaging over a point a game. Guys like Panarin are in a tier of their own for reasons like this. Panarin was even pretty good defensively in Week 8.

He’s the Rangers’ best forward and makes the players around him better. The team wouldn’t be where they are without him. Very few players in this league are capable of being so impactful at literally all times.

Honorable Mention #1: RHD Adam Fox

vs. PHI: 1 A

vs. SJS: 1 A

vs. CHI: 1 G, 1 A

Average Game Score: 1.93

Average defensive impact: 1.03

Seeing Fox on this list is beginning to get boring, but the kid can’t help being the best defenseman in the NHL. For the third-straight week, Fox was one of the Rangers’ absolute best players. Somehow, this was one of his more impressive weeks.

Fox scored a goal and four points in three games and was fantastic in his own zone.

Best in the league. We meant what we said. pic.twitter.com/QYVThKurl6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 5, 2021

He made it a point to not sacrifice one aspect of his game to do well in another. We honestly shouldn’t be surprised if he makes it on here every week for the rest of the season. He’s just that good.

Honorable Mention #2: C Ryan Strome

vs. SJS: 1 G

vs. CHI: 1 G, 2 A

Average Game Score: 1.38

Average defensive impact: 0.22

You can’t talk about bread without talking about the butter. Panarin’s linemate and buddy, Strome, was nearly as good as his linemate this week.

Strome has been one of the Rangers’ best overall players this season and the team didn’t really start to get going until he was back in the lineup.

Strome is undoubtedly one of the Rangers’ most important and valuable guys. The top-six and power play don’t work nearly as well without him.