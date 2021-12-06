Jack Hughes Devils
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Devils look to snap their losing streak against one of the worst teams in the league, the Ottawa Senators.

Leen Amin

The New Jersey Devils have had a tough stretch in their schedule. They’ve gone 2-6-2 over their last 10 and are on a three-game losing streak. But the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.

Week 9 is going to be a nice break for the Devils from tougher competition. It begins on Monday, when they’ll be hosting the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are the second-worst team in the league. They are on a two-game winning streak, but if the Devils are going to emerge from this slump, there’s no better time than the present.

Current rankings (from Oddshark):

Offense:
NJD-22nd
OTT-28th

Power Play:
NJD-31st
OTT-21st

Defense:
NJD-25th
OTT-29th

Penalty Kill:
NJD-22nd
OTT-28th

Neither team is particularly good at anything, but the Devils have the Senators beat in every situation aside from the power play, which has been a huge issue for them.

Let’s see if they’ll be able to get anything done on the man-advantage against a team that struggles to kill penalties.

The goaltending situation of both teams is similar, as well. The Devils’ goaltending has been only slightly better than Ottawa’s. Both are well below-average.

Expected Goaltending Matchup

OTT: Anton Forsberg
Last 5 starts: .861 SV%, 3.80 GAA
This season: 8 GP, 3-4-0, .893 SV%, 4.13 GAA

NJD: MacKenzie Blackwood
Last 5 starts: 2-2-1, .896 SV%, 3.20 GAA
This season: 11 GP, 4-3-2, .906 SV%, 3.21 GAA

Senators skaters to watch:

LW Brady Tkachuk

Last 5 games: 3 G, 5 PTS
This season: 19 GP, 7 G, 16 PTS

LHD Thomas Chabot

Career vs. NJD: 7 GP, 2 G, 6 PTS

C Josh Norris

Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS

RW Drake Batherson

Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS
This season: 17 GP, 7 G, 18 PTS

RW Connor Brown

Career vs. NJD: 12 GP, 4 G, 11 PTS

Devils skaters to watch:

RW Jesper Bratt

Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS
This season: 22 GP, 6 G, 19 PTS

C Nico Hischier

Career vs. OTT: 9 GP, 4 G, 10 PTS

LW Andreas Johnsson

Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS
This season: 22 GP, 9 G, 18 PTS

RHD Dougie Hamilton

Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS
This season: 19 GP, 6 G, 15 PTS

RHD P.K. Subban

Career vs. OTT: 33 GP, 7 G, 25 PTS