The Devils look to snap their losing streak against one of the worst teams in the league, the Ottawa Senators.
The New Jersey Devils have had a tough stretch in their schedule. They’ve gone 2-6-2 over their last 10 and are on a three-game losing streak. But the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.
Week 9 is going to be a nice break for the Devils from tougher competition. It begins on Monday, when they’ll be hosting the Ottawa Senators.
The Senators are the second-worst team in the league. They are on a two-game winning streak, but if the Devils are going to emerge from this slump, there’s no better time than the present.
Current rankings (from Oddshark):
Offense:
NJD-22nd
OTT-28th
Power Play:
NJD-31st
OTT-21st
Defense:
NJD-25th
OTT-29th
Penalty Kill:
NJD-22nd
OTT-28th
Neither team is particularly good at anything, but the Devils have the Senators beat in every situation aside from the power play, which has been a huge issue for them.
Let’s see if they’ll be able to get anything done on the man-advantage against a team that struggles to kill penalties.
The goaltending situation of both teams is similar, as well. The Devils’ goaltending has been only slightly better than Ottawa’s. Both are well below-average.
Expected Goaltending Matchup
OTT: Anton Forsberg
Last 5 starts: .861 SV%, 3.80 GAA
This season: 8 GP, 3-4-0, .893 SV%, 4.13 GAA
NJD: MacKenzie Blackwood
Last 5 starts: 2-2-1, .896 SV%, 3.20 GAA
This season: 11 GP, 4-3-2, .906 SV%, 3.21 GAA
Senators skaters to watch:
LW Brady Tkachuk
Last 5 games: 3 G, 5 PTS
This season: 19 GP, 7 G, 16 PTS
LHD Thomas Chabot
Career vs. NJD: 7 GP, 2 G, 6 PTS
C Josh Norris
Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS
RW Drake Batherson
Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS
This season: 17 GP, 7 G, 18 PTS
RW Connor Brown
Career vs. NJD: 12 GP, 4 G, 11 PTS
Devils skaters to watch:
RW Jesper Bratt
Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS
This season: 22 GP, 6 G, 19 PTS
C Nico Hischier
Career vs. OTT: 9 GP, 4 G, 10 PTS
LW Andreas Johnsson
Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS
This season: 22 GP, 9 G, 18 PTS
RHD Dougie Hamilton
Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS
This season: 19 GP, 6 G, 15 PTS
RHD P.K. Subban
Career vs. OTT: 33 GP, 7 G, 25 PTS