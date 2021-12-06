The Devils look to snap their losing streak against one of the worst teams in the league, the Ottawa Senators.

The New Jersey Devils have had a tough stretch in their schedule. They’ve gone 2-6-2 over their last 10 and are on a three-game losing streak. But the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.

Week 9 is going to be a nice break for the Devils from tougher competition. It begins on Monday, when they’ll be hosting the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are the second-worst team in the league. They are on a two-game winning streak, but if the Devils are going to emerge from this slump, there’s no better time than the present.

Current rankings (from Oddshark):

Offense:

NJD-22nd

OTT-28th

Power Play:

NJD-31st

OTT-21st

Defense:

NJD-25th

OTT-29th

Penalty Kill:

NJD-22nd

OTT-28th

Neither team is particularly good at anything, but the Devils have the Senators beat in every situation aside from the power play, which has been a huge issue for them.

Let’s see if they’ll be able to get anything done on the man-advantage against a team that struggles to kill penalties.

The goaltending situation of both teams is similar, as well. The Devils’ goaltending has been only slightly better than Ottawa’s. Both are well below-average.

Expected Goaltending Matchup

OTT: Anton Forsberg

Last 5 starts: .861 SV%, 3.80 GAA

This season: 8 GP, 3-4-0, .893 SV%, 4.13 GAA

NJD: MacKenzie Blackwood

Last 5 starts: 2-2-1, .896 SV%, 3.20 GAA

This season: 11 GP, 4-3-2, .906 SV%, 3.21 GAA

Senators skaters to watch:

LW Brady Tkachuk

Last 5 games: 3 G, 5 PTS

This season: 19 GP, 7 G, 16 PTS

LHD Thomas Chabot

Career vs. NJD: 7 GP, 2 G, 6 PTS

C Josh Norris

Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS

RW Drake Batherson

Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS

This season: 17 GP, 7 G, 18 PTS

RW Connor Brown

Career vs. NJD: 12 GP, 4 G, 11 PTS

Devils skaters to watch:

RW Jesper Bratt

Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS

This season: 22 GP, 6 G, 19 PTS

C Nico Hischier

Career vs. OTT: 9 GP, 4 G, 10 PTS

LW Andreas Johnsson

Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS

This season: 22 GP, 9 G, 18 PTS

RHD Dougie Hamilton

Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS

This season: 19 GP, 6 G, 15 PTS

RHD P.K. Subban

Career vs. OTT: 33 GP, 7 G, 25 PTS