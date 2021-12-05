The DraftKings promo for NFL Week 13 kicks off the first full weekend of December with an awesome no-brainer odds bonus that is as close to a guarantee as you’ll find on the Sunday slate.

The latest DraftKings promo delivers 100-1 odds on any NFL Week 13 game of your choice to have at least one team score once. Bet $1 on any contest. If either team scores at least once, DraftKings will issue a $100 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS ON 1+ POINT!

NFL, CBB, CFB, NBA PROMO! BET NOW

While each week brings plenty of NFL upsets, none would be greater than a full game finishing without one side recording at least one safety, field goal, or touchdown. After all, no NFL game has heard the final whistle blow with the score sitting at 0-0 since the early 1940s. Is it possible this nearly 80-year streak ends today? Maybe, but it’s extraordinarily unlikely. And at 100-1 odds, this offer is simply too good to pass up.

Click here the grab the latest DraftKings promo for NFL Week 13 and lock in 100-1 odds on the game of your choice to feature at least a single score.

DraftKings Promo NFL Week 13

There are a number of stellar games on tap Sunday, including Chargers-Bengals, Broncos-Chiefs, Ravens-Steelers and more. Bettors will have the opportunity to grab 100-1 odds on 1+ score for any game, regardless of the odds, point spreads, or over/under totals.

While backing elite offenses makes sense to best convey this bonus, the truth is that every single game should feature at least a single score.

How to Get this DraftKings Promo

Getting started with the NFL Week 13 bonus is a quick and easy process. First, you must be located in one of the following states currently offering DraftKings Sportsbook: New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois. While not yet live as part of New York online sports betting, DraftKings NY is expected to launch for players in the Empire State in the coming weeks.

Until then, if you’re in a state where this DraftKings promo is in play, then simply follow these quick and easy steps:

Click here to register for the app. The sign up steps take only a moment or two.

to register for the app. The sign up steps take only a moment or two. Provide some general information before creating a username and password.

Select a funding account. The app offers several different options. A $5 first deposit will be required in order to activate this odds bonus.

Opt-in to this DraftKings promo for NFL Week 13 through the main menu or through the promotions tab. Following opt-in, place a $1 moneyline wager on either team to win in any of the Sunday games.

If a point is scored — and we’re almost certain there will be — DraftKings will issue the $100 bonus within a few hours of the game’s completion.

Other Sunday Bonuses

Be sure to check out a number of player and game prop odds boosts available on NBA and NFL Week 13 action. Similarly, grab a 33% boost on any 3+ leg touchdown scorer parlay across today’s action.

Click here the grab the latest DraftKings promo for NFL Week 13 and lock in 100-1 odds on the game of your choice to feature at least a single score.