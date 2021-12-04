The Rangers look to get their winning-streak to six in a row in game two of a back-to-back.

The New York Rangers just don’t lose. It wasn’t pretty, but they were able to win their fifth in a row on Friday against the San Jose Sharks and will look to win their second game in as many days to take the win streak to six.

Unfortunately, the Rangers were dealt a big blow in Friday’s game. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, arguably the best netminder in the NHL, left the game in the third period with an injury.

On Saturday, he was placed on IR and will miss at least the next three games. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who has struggled mightily in his limited appearances this season, will have to prove his worth over this upcoming stretch.

He made some really impressive and important saves in relief last night and the hope is that he can play that well while Shesterkin recovers.

Georgiev and the Rangers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. The Blackhawks had a wild start to the season. In addition to being one of the worst teams in the NHL, they became under fire for covering up a case of sexual assault.

That was followed up by the firing of their coach, Jeremy Colliton. Since then, they’ve improved significantly, even though they’re still one of the worst teams in their division.

The Blackhawks are one of the worst offensive teams in the league and have a below-average power play. They’re also a below-average defensive team, but do have one of the better penalty kills in the game.

The Blackhawks’ goaltending has been some of the worst in the league, too.

The Rangers have Chicago beat in everything other than the penalty kill and are the heavy favorites in this one. Anything other than a win will be a disappointment for one of the best teams in the league.

Blackhawks players to watch:

RHD Seth Jones

This season: 22 GP, 3 G, 19 PTS

LW Patrick Kane

This season: 18 GP, 6 G, 19 PTS

G Marc-André Fleury

Last 5 games: 0.941 SV%, 1.80 GAA

C Jonathan Toews

Career vs. NYR: 17 GP, 7 G, 15 PTS

Rangers players to watch:

LW Chris Kreider

This season: 22 GP, 16 G, 19 PTS

C Mika Zibanejad

Career vs. CHI: 10 GP, 6 G, 9 PTS

LW Artemiy Panarin

Last 5 games: 2 G, 7 PTS

This season: 22 GP, 6 G, 23 PTS

C Ryan Strome

Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS

This season: 18 GP, 4 G, 15 PTS

RHD Adam Fox

Last 5 games: 7 A

This season: 22 GP, 4 G, 23 PTS