The Rangers look to earn their fifth-straight win in their first game of a back-to-back.
The New York Rangers are one of the best and hottest teams in the NHL. They’ve been unstoppable in all situations and are a challenge to play against. They’ll be looking get their fifth win in a row on Friday against another hot team, the San Jose Sharks.
The Sharks have won three in a row and are seeing their offense really coming alive, as of late.
The Rangers are superior to the Sharks in every aspect aside from the penalty kill, so they’ll be the favorites in this one. However, the Sharks have been scoring a lot of goals lately and have some seasoned veterans that should keep the Rangers on their toes.
Even-strength offense, which was a major issue for the Rangers until quite recently, is going to be New York’s key to the game.
It’s also likely that Igor Shesterkin will face many shots, so the Rangers will need him to be on top of his game. That shouldn’t be a problem for arguably the best goalie in the NHL.
Sharks players to watch:
RW Timo Meier
Last 5 games: 5 G, 9 PTS
This season: 18 GP, 11 G, 24 PTS
RHD Erik Karlsson
Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS
This season: 17 GP, 5 G, 13 PTS
C Logan Couture
Last 5 games: 1 G, 6 PTS
This season: 22 GP, 7 G, 20 PTS
Career vs. NYR: 13 GP, 8 G, 11 PTS
RHD Brent Burns
Career vs. NYR: 21 GP, 4 G, 17 PTS
C Tomáš Hertl
Career vs. NYR: 12 GP, 7 G, 13 PTS
Rangers players to watch:
LW Chris Kreider
This season: 21 GP, 16 G, 19 PTS
Career vs. SJS: 12 GP, 4 G, 10 PTS
RW Kaapo Kakko
Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS
LW Artemiy Panarin
Last 5 games: 2 G, 7 PTS
This season: 21 GP, 6 G, 23 PTS
Career vs. SJS: 11 GP, 6 G, 14 PTS
C Ryan Strome
Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS
RHD Adam Fox
Last 5 games: 6 A
This season: 21 GP, 4 G, 22 PTS
G Igor Shesterkin
This season: 17 GP, .935 SV%, 2.15 GAA