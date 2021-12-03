The Devils look to finish off the week with their first win.

The New Jersey Devils have had a tough week. They’ve gone winless in their first two games and look to get their first of the roadtrip in Winnipeg against the Jets.

Offensively, both the Devils and Jets have been below average. The Jets’ power play is also below-average, but New Jersey’s is much worse, one of the absolute worst in the league.

Defensively, the Jets are much better than the Devils, who have an average to slightly below-average blueline.

The penalty kill is where the Devils have Winnipeg beat. They’ve improved dramatically while shorthanded and are currently above average in that regard, while Winnipeg’s penalty kill is one of the very worst in the game.

The Jets haven’t been the best team as of late, either, but the Devils are in for a tough one.

The Jets’ biggest weakness is their penalty kill and, although New Jersey’s power play is nearly equally as poor, could be what kills them in this game. If not, even-strength offense is the Devils’ key to the game.

Jets players to watch:

LW Nikolaj Ehlers

Career vs. NJD: 10 GP, 3 G, 10 PTS

LW Kyle Connor

This season: 22 GP, 14 G, 24 PTS

C Mark Scheifele

Career vs. NJD: 12 GP, 8 G, 15 PTS

Devils players to watch:

RW Tomáš Tatar

Career vs. WPG: 21 GP, 6 G, 20 PTS

RHD Dougie Hamilton

Career vs. WPG: 19 GP, 3 G, 14 PTS

LW Andreas Johnsson

Last 5 games: 3 G, 7 PTS

This season: 21 GP, 9 G, 18 PTS

RW Jesper Bratt

Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS

This season: 21 GP, 6 G, 18 P