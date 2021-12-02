ESNY presents the updated NFL OROY odds ahead of Week 13.

The red-hot Patriots keep winning games and Mac Jones keeps impressing in his inaugural NFL season.

Whether you believe it’s because of the system he’s in or the head coach he has alongside him, the numbers don’t lie — Jones is already progressing as a pro-level quarterback and remains atop the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

OROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mac Jones -300

Ja’Marr Chase +225

Jaylen Waddle +3500

Najee Harris +5000

Javonte Williams +5000

Elijah Mitchell +5000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mac’s chances improving

Ahead of Week 12, rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was -105 to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award but is now -300.

This comes after Jones put together arguably the best performance of his NFL career against the Titans on Sunday. The first-rounder completed 23 of 32 passes for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-13 win.

Unless Jones hits a wall or suffers an injury that will force him to miss time, he should have this award in the bag.

Ja’Marr Chase’s odds diminishing

Ja’Marr Chase was +125 last week but is +225 entering Week 13, further widening Mac Jones’ lead as far as the odds are concerned.

Despite the Bengals’ 41-10 walloping of Pittsburgh this past Sunday, Chase caught just three balls for 39 yards. While the Steelers didn’t accomplish many things in the blowout loss, they did do a great job limiting the rookie receiver’s production (Cincy also only targeted Chase three times).

If Ja’Marr doesn’t put together a great game against the Chargers this Sunday, expect his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds to diminish even more.

Jaylen Waddle has entered the chat

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle wasn’t even on our leaderboard for the Week 12 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds but is now third (+3500) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami is red hot and has won four straight, and Waddle is a big part of that.

Benefiting from having Tua Tagovailoa (his college quarterback at Alabama) by his side, Waddle caught nine balls for a touchdown and a career-high 137 yards in a win over Carolina this past weekend.

Najee Harris still a long shot

Steelers running back Najee Harris was a long shot last week at +1200 and is now all the way back at +5000.

He was awful against the Bengals on Sunday, rushing for just 23 yards on eight carries (2.9 yards per carry). Both the carry and rushing-yard totals were season-low (and career-low) marks for him in a single game.

Not earning a significant number of carries is what happens when you suddenly trail by a wide margin, which was the case for Harris and Pittsburgh in the embarrassing performance.

