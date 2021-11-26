ESNY presents the updated NFL OROY odds ahead of Week 12.

Mac Jones is undergoing a productive rookie season in the NFL.

Many imagined the No. 15 overall draft pick and 2020 Heisman finalist out of Alabama would put together at least a decent rookie campaign given he has the greatest coach of all time by his side.

But not many believed Jones and the Pats would be rolling like they currently are. The first-year signal-caller and his squad have won five straight and Jones has thrown seven touchdowns to just two picks during that span.

And due to his efforts thus far, Jones is the clear favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at DraftKings Sportsbook.

OROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mac Jones -105

Ja’Marr Chase +125

Najee Harris +1200

Devonta Smith +5000

Trevor Lawrence +5000

Mac attack

As we’ve already discussed, Mac Jones is on top at -105. Given these odds, this is much more clear of a race than the one currently taking place for the NFL MVP Award (we feel like we’re talking about a new favorite each and every week with that specific honor).

If Jones can continue to produce, he should have this award locked up.

However, there’s another first-year player not too far behind him…

Ja’Marr chasing that trophy

Yes, a little play-on-words to get you going here.

While Mac Jones is -105 to win the award, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is trailing at +125. Chase has constructed a stellar first year in the NFL and is averaging 4.7 receptions and 86.7 yards per game. He’s also reeled in eight touchdown receptions (tied for the second-most in the league).

He’s truly coming into his own and re-developing that rapport with Joe Burrow that we all saw when either was winning the national title at LSU.

Could Chase’s production remain at this rate for the remainder of the season?

Harris, Smith, and Lawrence are long shots

Steelers running back Najee Harris is currently +1200 while Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence are both +5000.

It’s safe to say all are long shots unless Mac Jones and Ja’Marr Chase suffer significant injuries or simply hit a wall in regard to production.

While I would stay away from both Smith and Lawrence, if I had $100 to throw around, I’d put it down on Harris winning this award.

Because what the hell? If Jones and Chase descend the board and Harris somehow surpasses them, you’d profit $1200. Plus, at this point, Harris has the much better shot at earning the prestigious honor than Smith or Lawrence, so it’s the safest bet out of the three.

