The Rangers return to action after several days off in a big rivalry game.

The New York Rangers are hot. They’re on a three-game winning streak and are one of the best teams in the league.

Because of the New York Islanders’ unfortunate COVID-19 situation, the Rangers have been off since Friday, but get back to their regularly-scheduled programming on Wednesday. They’ll be taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in a key rivalry game.

This is a game that the Rangers should be able win. The Flyers are on a six-game losing streak, one of the worst in the NHL, and are second-to-last in the division.

The much-improved Rangers offense is significantly better than Philadelphia’s, which is bottom-five in the league. The same goes for the power play.

The Flyers’ strength is their defense, but the Rangers’ have one of the best in the league. The only thing the Flyers have the Rangers beat in is the penalty kill.

Even goaltending, which has been a strength of Philadelphia’s, goes to the Rangers: Igor Shesterkin has been one of the absolute best.

The Flyers are in a terrible slump and the Rangers are red-hot, a crucial combination of factors that works to New York’s advantage. Even though the Rangers are the heavy favorites, this is a rivalry game, and those are never easy.

Flyers players to watch:

LW Claude Giroux

This season: 19 GP, 7 G (1 PP), 17 PTS

Career vs. NYR: 63 GP, 14 G, 57 PTS

LHD Keith Yandle

Career vs. NYR: 22 GP, 3 G, 15 PTS

Rangers players to watch:

LW Chris Kreider

This season: 20 GP, 15 G, 18 PTS

LW Artemiy Panarin

This season: 20 GP, 5 G, 21 PTS

Career vs. PHI: 22 GP, 9 G, 30 PTS

C Ryan Strome

This season: 16 GP, 3 G, 14 PTS

RHD Adam Fox

This season: 20 GP, 4 G, 21 PTS

Career vs. PHI: 10 GP, 11 A

G Igor Shesterkin

This season: 16 GP, 11-3-2, .933 SV%, 2.22 GAA