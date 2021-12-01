Louisiana is going to be one of the next states to join the sports betting party in America, and FanDuel Louisiana will be a big part of the action when it does.

New players who pre-register with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook can snag a $100 pre-launch bonus for a limited time. This $100 bonus can be used on any available market once sports betting is officially live in Louisiana.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: LOUISIANA PRE-REGISTER! NEW PLAYER BONUS $100 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS REGISTER NOW

Voters voted to pass online sports betting legislation in the election of November 2020 and the launch date is almost here. Unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly when the launch day is going to happen for online sports betting in Louisiana. We expect it to happen in the coming weeks, perhaps as early as this month. The fact that sportsbooks are opening up pre-registration to new users is a good sign that we are close.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag a $100 pre-launch bonus on FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook. This offer is only going to be around while pre-registration is open. Once launch occurs, this $100 bonus will be gone.

Pre-register with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook by clicking here and grab your $100 pre-launch bonus while you can.

FanDuel Louisiana Bonus Gives $100 Pre-Launch

This FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook pre-launch bonus won’t be here forever. Again, we don’t know when the official launch date will be in the Bayou State, so it makes sense to pre-register now.

Here is exactly what you need to do to get started:

Click here (or on any of the links on the page) to begin the registration process.

(or on any of the links on the page) to begin the registration process. Input your personal information to safeguard your account (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, etc.).

Earn a $100 pre-launch bonus to use on any market when sports betting goes live in Louisiana.

FanDuel Louisiana Bonus Details

This pre-launch bonus is just the first of many FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook promos coming your way. Once sports betting is live, new users will also be able to redeem a new-user promo like a $1,000 risk-free bet or 30-1 odds on any NFL moneyline.

These promos might change as the launch date approaches, but you can be sure that there will be some kind of risk-free bet or odds boost to take advantage of.

What to Bet on

Betting is going to be a breeze on the FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook app. The easy-to-use app is accessible to new and experienced users alike. There are constant promos and odds boosts in addition to the already competitive odds.

With the NFL playoffs approaching, we expect to see plenty of Louisiana bettors getting in on that action. The Super Bowl is the biggest sports betting day of the year and that leads right into March Madness. Louisianans are getting sports betting at the perfect time.

But if the NFL isn’t your thing, there are dozens of other sports to bet on. FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook will have everything from the NBA to table tennis. They have competitive odds on niche sports like tennis, golf, MMA, boxing, and rugby.

In other words, there is going to be something for every sports fan.

Pre-register with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook by clicking here and grab your $100 pre-launch bonus while you can.