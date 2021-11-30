ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 13.

This current NFL season has been a total roller coaster, especially when it comes to the MVP race.

Every single week it seems someone’s stock rises while another’s coincidingly falls. That’s what one good (or bad) performance will do to you.

How do the latest NFL MVP odds look ahead of the Week 13 slate?

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tom Brady +350

Josh Allen +450

Aaron Rodgers +600

Kyler Murray +1000

Patrick Mahomes +1000

Dak Prescott +1200

Matthew Stafford +1600

Lamar Jackson +1600

Justin Herbert +1800

Jonathan Taylor +1800

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The GOAT Remains on Top

The 44-year-old Tom Brady still leads the MVP race, just like he did last week.

However, his odds have diminished just a tad.

The Buccaneers quarterback was +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook last week but now sits at +350. This comes after he threw for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a win over the Colts Sunday afternoon.

If Brady puts together a phenomenal Week 13 performance against Atlanta (which he’s very capable of doing), expect his odds to increase. The last time Tampa faced this division rival (in Week 2), Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Josh Allen’s Odds Improve

Ahead of Week 12, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was +600 to win this prestigious award but is now +450.

The fourth-year signal-caller was highly productive against the Saints on Thanksgiving night, throwing for 260 yards and four touchdowns with a 115.2 passer rating.

Other candidates will surely make a run at the award. But right now, it seems Brady and Allen could be the ones battling it out for the trophy in the end.

Smart Bet: Patrick Mahomes at +1000

I have to go with Patrick Mahomes as my smart bet for the second consecutive week.

He only possesses +1000 odds right now, but think about how fluid this race has been.

If Mahomes dominates over the final six weeks of the regular season and the Chiefs continue to win ballgames (Kansas City has won four straight), he could make a case for his second MVP.

If we’ve learned anything about this current NFL season, it’s that anything is possible — Mahomes ascending the MVP odds board is no exception.

A $100 bet would win you a $1000 profit if Patrick were to earn this incredible honor.

Matthew Stafford’s Costly Mistakes

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been an MVP candidate the entire season but has made various costly mistakes as of late.

The veteran has now thrown a pick-six in three consecutive games (all losses for Los Angeles). He also threw five combined interceptions during this disastrous span.

There’s still a chance Stafford could improve his odds over the final six weeks of the regular season. But right now, it’s looking like he may be a long shot for the MVP Award.

