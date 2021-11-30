The latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo code brings a 30-1 odds bonus to kick off the NFL Week 13 schedule when the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints go at it Thursday night. With both of these NFC squads very much needing a win, bettors can back either team with some of the best odds available at any legal sportsbook this weekend.

The latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offers a bet $5, win $150 bonus with 30-1 odds on the Cowboys or Saints to win their Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 13.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, CT, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

COWBOYS VS. SAINTS BET NOW

After a dominant start, the Cowboys have suddenly lost three of their last four games, while the injury-ravaged Saints have watched their once promising playoff hopes take a massive hit in the recent weeks. Now, these two teams will face off and look to bounce back. Below, we will run through the details of this latest FanDuel promo, including the value in play and how to get it.

Click here to activate the latest FanDuel promo code and grab 30-1 odds on the Cowboys vs. Saints Thursday Night Football match.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Brings 30-1 Odds

First, it’s important to note that no actual FanDuel Sportsbook promo code will be needed to unlock this bet $5, win $150 promo. Simply using the links embedded anywhere in this article will provide direct access to this boost.

When Week 13 kicks off Thursday night, bettors will be able to back either team at 30-1 odds. Throw out the point spreads and current moneyline market prices and instead back either side with this +3000 boost.

In an effort to get a better feel for this latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo, one that does not require any special bonus code, let’s take a look at the value it offers in relation to the standard market odds.

Ahead of kickoff, the Cowboys come in favored as a 4.5-point and -205 moneyline favorite. Meanwhile, the Saints check in as a +172 moneyline underdog.

As a -205 favorite, a bettor would normally have to wager roughly $300 to win $150 on the Cowboys. Meanwhile, a Saints bettor would have to wager $87 to win $150. So, while there’s more pronounced value on the favorite in this instance, this particular bonus provides strong value on either side.

How to Use the Latest FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

Here’s how to get into the mix and grab this latest FanDuel promo.

Click here to begin the registration process. Click through at the landing page to complete the sign up process. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required.

to begin the registration process. Click through at the landing page to complete the sign up process. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required. Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on either the Cowboys or the Saints to win the game outright. Doing so will automatically activate the 30-1 bonus.

If the wager hits, collect a $150 cash payout.

Where to Get the App

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is available in a number of states: New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Connecticut, Michigan, Colorado, and Arizona. However, the app will soon launch as part of Louisiana online sports betting, while FanDuel Sportsbook NY is also expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Click here to activate the latest FanDuel promo code and grab 30-1 odds on the Cowboys vs. Saints Thursday Night Football match.